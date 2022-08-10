Testnet of BabyDoge Swap to Go Live Next Week

Wed, 08/10/2022 - 09:07
article image
Alex Dovbnya
BabyDoge announced a testnet launch of its new swap protocol
Testnet of BabyDoge Swap to Go Live Next Week
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The team behind Baby Doge, a BNB Chain-based Dogecoin copycat, recently announced that the launch of its swap protocol would take place in a week.

In late July, the Baby Doge team said that it was looking for BSC projects to collaborate with.

It claimed that it was the first swap to make it possible to swap tokens with zero fees.

The protocol will also include such features as farming and staking.  

In early June, the Baby Doge also offered a fresh preview of its metaverse called “Wearable.”

Baby Doge remains outside of the top 200 biggest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization at press time, currently sitting in 230th place, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

As reported by U.Today, the price of the Dogecoin offshoot recently spiked by more than 20%.

The official Twitter account behind the cryptocurrency teased a major announcement, which likely contributed to the recent price spike.

#BabyDoge
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 250% After Massive 312 Billion SHIB Whale Purchase
08/10/2022 - 10:39
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes 250% After Massive 312 Billion SHIB Whale Purchase
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Executives Explain Situation Around XRP Blocked in Ripple Escrow Account
08/10/2022 - 10:15
Ripple Executives Explain Situation Around XRP Blocked in Ripple Escrow Account
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Here's What Happened During Curve Finance's Hijacking That Put Funds at Risk
08/10/2022 - 09:58
Here's What Happened During Curve Finance's Hijacking That Put Funds at Risk
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide