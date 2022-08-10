Testnet of BabyDoge Swap to Go Live Next Week

The team behind Baby Doge, a BNB Chain-based Dogecoin copycat, recently announced that the launch of its swap protocol would take place in a week.



In late July, the Baby Doge team said that it was looking for BSC projects to collaborate with.



It claimed that it was the first swap to make it possible to swap tokens with zero fees.



The protocol will also include such features as farming and staking.



In early June, the Baby Doge also offered a fresh preview of its metaverse called “Wearable.”



Baby Doge remains outside of the top 200 biggest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization at press time, currently sitting in 230th place, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.



As reported by U.Today, the price of the Dogecoin offshoot recently spiked by more than 20%.



The official Twitter account behind the cryptocurrency teased a major announcement, which likely contributed to the recent price spike.