Terra (LUNA): Feature That Would Allow Interchain Staking Launches on Testnet

Alliance, an open-source Cosmos SDK module that leverages interchain staking to form economic alliances among blockchains, has launched on Terra's Pisco testnet.

This comes nearly seven days after the Alliance module's initial release in v.0.1.0.

1/ Pisco (testnet) has successfully upgraded to version 2.3.0, which includes the new Alliance module and other enhancements! 🎉



On March 22, the Pisco (testnet) successfully upgraded to version 2.3.0, which includes the new Alliance module and other enhancements.

After testing and iterations are complete, the Terra team says it will publish the mainnet release and post a governance prop to integrate Alliance into Terra's mainnet, Phoenix.

More on Alliance

Alliance is an open-source Cosmos SDK module created by Terra. With Alliance, it is possible to stake assets from one chain to another, forming an economic alliance that benefits both parties.

Simply put, the Alliance module makes it possible to stake several assets on a chain.

The Alliance module is integrated into two chains, and these chains use governance to choose which assets can be staked on the chain. These are referred to as "Alliance assets."

Alliance seeks to spark a new wave of innovation, user uptake and cross-chain collaboration by fostering economic activity throughout Cosmos chains by forming bilateral, win-win coalitions.

Any Cosmos chain that is compatible with the Alliance module can have it added by way of a software update proposal. A Native stakers' selection of assets will follow the governance approval of the Alliance module.

Terra continues to build following the UST depeg that led to the collapse of its ecosystem in May 2022. Given legal setbacks, among other considerations, it may, however, take time for the ecosystem to regain its former glory.