Terra (LUNA) and Solana (SOL) Soar, Outperforming Bitcoin

News
Mon, 02/28/2022 - 18:33
article image
Alex Dovbnya
These two “Ethereum killers” are currently leading the ongoing market rally, with Bitcoin surging above the $41,000 mark
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Solana (SOL) and Terra (LUNA) are leading the ongoing cryptocurrency market recovery, adding roughly 9% and 11%, respectively, over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Cardano (ADA), another prominent “Ethereum killer,” is up 5% over the same period of time.   

In the meantime, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, surpassed $41,000, pushing some of the top altcoins significantly higher. The flagship cryptocurrency has touched the highest level since Feb. 20 after spiking 6%.  

Ethereum’s recovery has been somehow subdued: the top altcoin is only up a mere 2%.

The whole cryptocurrency market has added roughly $200 billion, peaking at $1.8 trillion.

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

