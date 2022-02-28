Terra (LUNA) and Solana (SOL) Soar, Outperforming Bitcoin

Solana (SOL) and Terra (LUNA) are leading the ongoing cryptocurrency market recovery, adding roughly 9% and 11%, respectively, over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Cardano (ADA), another prominent “Ethereum killer,” is up 5% over the same period of time.
In the meantime, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, surpassed $41,000, pushing some of the top altcoins significantly higher. The flagship cryptocurrency has touched the highest level since Feb. 20 after spiking 6%.
The whole cryptocurrency market has added roughly $200 billion, peaking at $1.8 trillion.