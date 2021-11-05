Tampa Mayor Is Willing to Be Paid in Bitcoin

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will be accepting her pay in the world's largest cryptocurrency

The mayor of Tampa, Florida's third-most populated city, has accepted the challenge to receive her paychecks in Bitcoin.



Jane Castor made the announcement at the Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit this Friday.

Apologies for coming late to the conversation - we've been busy preparing for today's cryptocurrency conference here in the @CityofTampa. 🪙😏 But I'm certainly up for the challenge! #ForbesTopEmergingTechnologyCity #FloridasTechCapitol #TechTown — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) November 5, 2021

She will be the fourth mayor nationwide to get paid in Bitcoin.



The trend was started by cryptocurrency-friendly Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who tweeted on Tuesday that he would take his next salary entirely in the flagship cryptocurrency.

In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I become mayor. NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Just wait! — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 4, 2021

He was then joined by New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams, who proclaimed that he would take his first three paychecks in Bitcoin.

Previously, Adams said that he wanted to make the "Big Apple" a Bitcoin hub.



Scott Conger, the head of Jackson, Tennessee, became the third major to pledge his allegiance to the cryptocurrency community with a similar announcement.