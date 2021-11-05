lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Tampa Mayor Is Willing to Be Paid in Bitcoin

News
Fri, 11/05/2021 - 16:01
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will be accepting her pay in the world's largest cryptocurrency
Tampa Mayor Is Willing to Be Paid in Bitcoin
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The mayor of Tampa, Florida's third-most populated city, has accepted the challenge to receive her paychecks in Bitcoin.

Jane Castor made the announcement at the Florida Bitcoin & Blockchain Summit this Friday.

woj
woj

She will be the fourth mayor nationwide to get paid in Bitcoin.

The trend was started by cryptocurrency-friendly Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who tweeted on Tuesday that he would take his next salary entirely in the flagship cryptocurrency.

Related
Bitcoin Wages Might Become Available for Miami Employees, According to City's Mayor
He was then joined by New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams, who proclaimed that he would take his first three paychecks in Bitcoin.  

Previously, Adams said that he wanted to make the "Big Apple" a Bitcoin hub.

Scott Conger, the head of Jackson, Tennessee, became the third major to pledge his allegiance to the cryptocurrency community with a similar announcement.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image $265 Billion Asset Manager Exploring Bitcoin and Ether Products
11/05/2021 - 20:16
$265 Billion Asset Manager Exploring Bitcoin and Ether Products
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Robinhood Competitor Adds Support for Shiba Inu
11/05/2021 - 19:26
Robinhood Competitor Adds Support for Shiba Inu
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Binance Coin's Market Cap Tops $100 Billion
11/05/2021 - 18:01
Binance Coin's Market Cap Tops $100 Billion
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya