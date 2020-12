Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is open to exploring the idea of converting one percent of the city's treasury reserves into Bitcoin

Image by FrancisSuarez

Earlier this month, the head of America's seventh-biggest city got behind the concept of cryptocurrency-centric governance.

Suarez has also praised "Bitcoin Billionaires," a hit book penned by "Accidental Billionaires" author Ben Mezrich.