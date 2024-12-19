SWIFT Veteran Hails RLUSD as 'Game-Changer,' TON Surges 80% in Whale Activity, Binance to Delist Three Popular Assets: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today presents the top three crypto news stories over the past day.

Ripple USD (RLUSD) is "game-changer," SWIFT veteran says

The news about the launch of a new competitor of USDT and USDC stablecoins, Ripple's RLUSD, is making waves across the internet, with many prominent figures in the industry celebrating the development. Andre Casterman, the former global head of corporate and trade markets at SWIFT, wrote in his recent X post that the new stablecoin by Ripple will be a "game changer" for cross-border payments. "Corporates and SMEs will be the first ones to love it. Working capital lenders will extend the faster settlement benefits to their SME clients," Casterman believes . As a reminder, Ripple announced the launch of RLUSD on Tuesday, following the stablecoin's approval by the New York State Department of Financial Services just one week prior.

Toncoin (TON) surges 80% in whale activity amid $405 million market sell-off

Yesterday, Toncoin (TON) witnessed a notable increase in whale activity , with large transaction volumes surging by 80%. According to data from IntoTheBlock , the total large transaction volume reached 1.68 billion TON, worth approximately $9.75 billion. This surge in activity occurs amid a broader market sell-off, which has seen $405 million in crypto liquidations, per CoinGlass. Meanwhile, Bitcoin, after hitting a record high of $108,000, has retraced to $102,257, reflecting a 2.28% decline over the past 24 hours. The price drop was a reaction to the Fed's decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. Many altcoins followed Bitcoin's suit, with Toncoin slipping 5.25%; TON is currently changing hands at $5.42, according to CoinMarketCap.

