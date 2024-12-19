Advertisement
    SWIFT Veteran Hails RLUSD as 'Game-Changer,' TON Surges 80% in Whale Activity, Binance to Delist Three Popular Assets: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Stay updated on the latest developments in the crypto industry with U.Today's news digest!
    Thu, 19/12/2024 - 16:49
    U.Today presents the top three crypto news stories over the past day.

    Ripple USD (RLUSD) is "game-changer," SWIFT veteran says

    The news about the launch of a new competitor of USDT and USDC stablecoins, Ripple's RLUSD, is making waves across the internet, with many prominent figures in the industry celebrating the development. Andre Casterman, the former global head of corporate and trade markets at SWIFT, wrote in his recent X post that the new stablecoin by Ripple will be a "game changer" for cross-border payments. "Corporates and SMEs will be the first ones to love it. Working capital lenders will extend the faster settlement benefits to their SME clients," Casterman believes. As a reminder, Ripple announced the launch of RLUSD on Tuesday, following the stablecoin's approval by the New York State Department of Financial Services just one week prior.

    Toncoin (TON) surges 80% in whale activity amid $405 million market sell-off

    Yesterday, Toncoin (TON) witnessed a notable increase in whale activity, with large transaction volumes surging by 80%. According to data from IntoTheBlock, the total large transaction volume reached 1.68 billion TON, worth approximately $9.75 billion. This surge in activity occurs amid a broader market sell-off, which has seen $405 million in crypto liquidations, per CoinGlass. Meanwhile, Bitcoin, after hitting a record high of $108,000, has retraced to $102,257, reflecting a 2.28% decline over the past 24 hours. The price drop was a reaction to the Fed's decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. Many altcoins followed Bitcoin's suit, with Toncoin slipping 5.25%; TON is currently changing hands at $5.42, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Binance to delist three popular assets, here are the tickers

    In a recent blog post, Binance announced its decision to delist three crypto assets: Kaon (AKRO), formerly known as Akropolis, Bluzelle (BLZ) and WazirX (WRX). The decision, effective Dec. 25, 2024, 3:00 a.m. (UTC), will result in the removal of specific trading pairs, including AKRO/USDT, BLZ/BTC, BLZ/USDT and WRX/USDT. As stated by Binance, it regularly reviews listed digital assets to ensure they meet the exchange's high standards, and when a coin or token no longer meets these standards or the industry landscape changes, it conducts a more in-depth review and may delist it. Following the delisting, withdrawals and deposits for these tokens will cease on Dec. 25 and 26, respectively, with options for conversion into stablecoins available thereafter.

    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

