Superstar Tennis Player Naomi Osaka Becomes FTX Ambassador

News
Mon, 03/21/2022 - 16:10
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The world's top female tennis player will focus on making cryptocurrency industry more appealing to young women like herself
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Japanese professional tennis player Naomi Osaka has become an ambassador for cryptocurrency exchange FTX, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Osaka will reportedly receive a stake in FTX as part of the deal and receive additional compensation on top of that.

The top-seeded tennis star has now joined the company of American professional basketball star Stephen Curry, legendary quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen.

Osaka will focus on making the cryptocurrency industry more attractive for young women. She will be tasked with producing content catered to that specific demographic, highlighting its role in the burgeoning Web3 ecosystem. Osaka, whose mother is Japanese and father is Haitian, will also highlight the global nature of crypto.

In her statement, the world's number one female tennis player pointed to the fact that very few women participate in crypto. She believes that this kind of gender disparity is reminiscent of inequality in traditional finance. Hence, she wants to help break down barriers to entry. By embracing the role of an FTX ambassador, Osaka wants to further "democratize" the crypto space.

Grayscale Boss Accuses SEC of Creating Uneven Playing Field
Prior to joining FTX, the 24-year-old tennis star launched her very first collection of non-fungible tokens in partnership with Autograph, Brady's NFT platform.

As reported by U.Today, Osaka, who has surpassed Serena Williams as the world's highest-paid female tennis star, also revealed that she was interested in Dogecoin.

As more celebrities are jumping on the crypto train, regulators are becoming increasingly worried. As reported by U.Today, EU authorities warned against cryptocurrency-related celebrity endorsements last week.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

