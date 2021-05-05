Stock Guru Jim Cramer Dumps Half of His Ethereum Stash After Record Highs

Jim Cramer has a brand new Hummer after dumping half of his Ethereum holdings

Prominent stock picker Jim Cramer told CNBC viewers Wednesday about selling half of his Ethereum stash.



The long-time "Mad Money" host bought a brand-new Hummer after cashing out part of his holdings:

I sold half my Ethereum yesterday...and I put some money down to own a Hummer.

Cramer, who claimed to hold a lot of Ether, took profits after the largest altcoin skyrocketed to a new all-time high of $3,530 on May 4.

In mid-April, the stock guru also sold half of his Bitcoin stash to pay for his mortgage.

Throwing cold water on Dogecoin

Ethereum has vastly outperformed the flagship cryptocurrency this year, soaring by a whopping 367 percent.

Despite buying into the two largest cryptocurrencies, Cramer holds a not-so-favorable view of Dogecoin, which has now become the embodiment of crypto fever.



As reported by U.Today, the superstar anchor claimed that he was a seller of DOGE: