Stock Guru Jim Cramer Dumps Half of His Ethereum Stash After Record Highs

News
Wed, 05/05/2021 - 15:57
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Jim Cramer has a brand new Hummer after dumping half of his Ethereum holdings
Prominent stock picker Jim Cramer told CNBC viewers Wednesday about selling half of his Ethereum stash.

The long-time "Mad Money" host bought a brand-new Hummer after cashing out part of his holdings:

I sold half my Ethereum yesterday...and I put some money down to own a Hummer.

Cramer, who claimed to hold a lot of Ether, took profits after the largest altcoin skyrocketed to a new all-time high of $3,530 on May 4.

In mid-April, the stock guru also sold half of his Bitcoin stash to pay for his mortgage.

Ethereum has vastly outperformed the flagship cryptocurrency this year, soaring by a whopping 367 percent.

Throwing cold water on Dogecoin

Despite buying into the two largest cryptocurrencies, Cramer holds a not-so-favorable view of Dogecoin, which has now become the embodiment of crypto fever.

As reported by U.Today, the superstar anchor claimed that he was a seller of DOGE:

Sorry, I'm not gonna do that one. I'm a seller of Dogecoin.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

