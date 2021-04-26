CNBC's Jim Cramer on Dogecoin: "I'm Not Gonna Do That One"

Mon, 04/26/2021 - 19:00
Alex Dovbnya
Jim Cramer has rejected the idea of putting his money into Dogecoin
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Dogecoin: "I'm Not Gonna Do That One"
Prominent stock picker Jim Cramer has poured cold water on meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin during today’s market breakdown with The Street:

Sorry, I’m not gonna do that one. I’m a seller of Dogecoin.

A growing cadre of analysts is raising alarm over the joke cryptocurrency whose monstrous gains keep grabbing headlines.

As reported by U.Today, financial commentator Gary Shilling opined that the cryptocurrency would “end badly” last week.

Dogecoin, which has gained endorsements from Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, and even major companies like Newegg, is currently up 4,472 percent in 2021.

Online Retail Giant Newegg Starts Accepting Dogecoin

Cramer still holds Bitcoin and Ether

Cramer says that he owns Bitcoin and Ethereum, describing the two largest cryptocurrencies as “great storeholds of value.”

Recently, CNBC’s superstar anchor sold half of his Bitcoin stash and called the top coin “phony money,” inevitably riling up the community.      

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

