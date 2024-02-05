Advertisement
stETH Whale Attacked by Hackers, Substantial stETH Amount Lost

article image
Yuri Molchan
As result of hacker's attack, anonymous whale lost almost quarter million USD worth of stETH
Mon, 5/02/2024 - 12:35
Contents
According to data published by PeckShieldAlert, anonymous cryptocurrency wallet 0xB2CB...0Ff7 has been hit by a hacker who used a phishing scheme to steal 102.37 stETH from this crypto holder. This is the equivalent of approximately $236,000 in fiat.

This was reported on X/Twitter slightly more than an hour ago. This crypto loss is just a drop in the ocean, though, compared to the overall amount of cryptocurrencies stolen in this way since 2021.

Millions of USD in Chainlink lost to hackers

Phishing attacks are a popular tool leveraged by cyber criminals for stealing cryptocurrencies from users. Roughly in late December, a Chainlink whale lost a whopping $4.42 million worth of LINK, which he had acquired between June 2022 and October 2023 – 275,700 LINK tokens.

According to the @lookonchain tweet, the unfortunate crypto whale accidentally clicked on a phishing link and was tricked into approving a transaction to lose all of their crypto. From the above-mentioned $4.42 million worth of LINK that they lost, half was the actual amount of LINK ($2.26 million), and the other half ($2.4 million) was the unrealized profit he had made on that crypto.

$1 billion USD in crypto stolen in phishing attacks

A report published by Chainalysis stated that since 2021, phishing scams have managed to steal at least a staggering $1 billion worth of crypto from the cryptocurrency space. According to the report, in 2022 alone, users lost more than half a billion U.S. dollars worth of crypto in phishing attacks.

In late fall of 2023, the amount of cryptocurrencies stolen in this way stood at $374.6 million, as a large number of holders was tricked into approving crypto transactions without realizing it.

Ethereum heading for $4,000?

Popular crypto YouTuber Lark Davis recently commented on the recent prediction made by the Standard Chartered banking behemoth as it expects the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum, to surge back to the $4,000 level by May 23.

This is the date when the cryptocurrency community expects the SEC regulator to issue a positive decision on spot Ethereum ETFs filed for by BlackRock and Grayscale. Davis stressed that after this approval, DOGE and SOL ETFs may emerge, potentially by the end of 2024.

