Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Stellar (XLM) Sees 24% Jump in Volume in Push to Flip AVAX

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 7/02/2025 - 13:23
    Advertisement
    Stellar (XLM) Sees 24% Jump in Volume in Push to Flip AVAX
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Stellar (XLM) has recorded significant investor interest within the last 24 hours, and the asset looks set to take on AVAX. According to CoinMarketCap data, the trading volume of XLM has soared by 24% within the time under consideration.

    Advertisement

    XLM gains momentum amid AVAX struggles

    This 24% surge has taken XLM’s trading volume to $343.46 million. Analysts say XLM’s trading volume could help trigger a shift in the asset's price movement.

    As of this writing, XLM is changing hands at $0.3318, representing a 1.81% decline. However, the increased investor interest could reverse its downward journey and push it to higher levels.

    Related
    Is Stellar (XLM) Reversal Incoming? New Pattern Painted
    Wed, 02/05/2025 - 14:24
    Is Stellar (XLM) Reversal Incoming? New Pattern Painted
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Market observers maintain that a significant price increase could drive XLM’s market capitalization value from its current $10.16 billion to about $10.5 billion.

    If this happens, Stellar may displace AVAX from 12th place in terms of market cap.

    AVAX’s market cap is $10.43 billion, but market dynamics do not favor the coin.

    Notably, investor interest in AVAX is mild compared to that of Stellar. Trading volume for AVAX is slightly up by 8.63% to $370.62 million compared to the 24% surge in XLM.

    Additionally, the AVAX market price is also down by 5.22% in the last 24 hours to change hands at $25.33.

    Investor confidence in XLM strengthens

    Experts maintain that if the current trend continues, Stellar could quickly flip AVAX in the ranking of assets by market cap.

    Related
    Major Stellar (XLM) Metric on Massive Rise: Here's What's Happening
    Fri, 01/31/2025 - 14:28
    Major Stellar (XLM) Metric on Massive Rise: Here's What's Happening
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    XLM has been gathering momentum in the crypto space, with its Total Value Locked (TVL) rising significantly in the last few days. This signals growing confidence from investors in the asset.  

    Analysts have projected that XLM could recover by as high as 16% after it experienced volatility recently. Many argue that XLM was consolidating and could test critical resistance levels in its rebound journey.

    #Stellar #avalanche

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 7, 2025 - 12:52
    Coinbase Could Be One of Biggest US Banks, CEO Armstrong Reveals
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Feb 7, 2025 - 12:35
    Shibarium Records 5 Million Transaction Spike in 24 Hours
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO West Coast 2025 in San Jose
    De.Fi Announces $DEFI Secondary Listings Across Multiple CEXs on February 7
    Corinium Global Intelligence Announces CDAO Chicago 2025 in Chicago, IL
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Stellar (XLM) Sees 24% Jump in Volume in Push to Flip AVAX
    Coinbase Could Be One of Biggest US Banks, CEO Armstrong Reveals
    Shibarium Records 5 Million Transaction Spike in 24 Hours
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD