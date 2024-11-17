    Stellar Price Skyrockets 35% on XLM Golden Cross Signal: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Stellar (XLM) reached highs last seen in April 2022
    Sun, 17/11/2024 - 15:02
    Stellar Price Skyrockets 35% on XLM Golden Cross Signal: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Stellar (XLM) has surged by an impressive 35% in the last 24 hours following a bullish "golden cross" signal.

    A golden cross occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses above its 200-day moving average, signaling a potential bullish trend. For XLM, its latest golden cross coincided with a breakout above key resistance levels, resulting in fresh multi-year highs around $0.243, which were last touched in March 2022.

    Article image
    XLM/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    XLM posted its last golden cross in March this year, which was quickly succeeded by a death cross when markets saw profit-taking. The most recent golden cross signifies a shift in momentum after a long period of consolidation following the last death cross.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of 23% Breakout as Golden Cross Develops
    XRP Flips Dogecoin After Epic Rally Past $1
    XRP Still Down 69% After Recent Gains
    Crucial Scam Warning Made by SHIB Team as Price Begins to Surge

    Related
    Stellar (XLM) Transfers Now Supported on Robinhood: Details
    Wed, 10/23/2024 - 13:00
    Stellar (XLM) Transfers Now Supported on Robinhood: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    XRP and XLM price movements have long been correlated by the market. XRP has surged past the $1 mark Saturday, hitting a three-year high.

    The recent surge in XRP's price, driven by favorable regulatory developments and increased whale activity, has also positively impacted XLM. XLM mirrored XRP price action surging from lows of $0.14 to $0.243, a 73% spike in Saturday's trading session, printing a giant green daily candlestick.

    Stellar price action

    Stellar has profited from the current bullish market momentum, with XLM increasing from a low of $0.09 on Nov. 4. The initial breakout resulted in a move above the moving averages of 50 and 200, which had held back the XLM price since April of this year. Bulls gained an advantage as the whole cryptocurrency market rebounded, with Bitcoin reaching all-time highs of more than $93,500 on Wednesday.

    Related
    Stellar's Big Upgrade Day Arrives, Here's Price Impact on XLM
    Wed, 09/20/2023 - 12:35
    Stellar's Big Upgrade Day Arrives, Here's Price Impact on XLM
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    From Nov. 4 to the present, XLM would mark 11 out of 13 days in green. The surge reached a high of $0.243 on Saturday before bulls pulled back slightly.

    At the time of writing, XLM was still up 34% in the last 24 hours to $0.20, and up 85% for the week per CoinMarketCap data. XLM is presently ranked as the 23rd largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $6.16 billion.

    If Stellar sustains its positive trend, traders should expect further upward movement, although caution is advised given the potential for profit-taking at higher levels.

    In the short term, key resistance levels to watch are $0.25 and $0.27, with support around $0.20. If the rally continues, XLM may see more increases, potentially reaching new highs at $0.443 and $0.80 in the following weeks.

    #Stellar News #XLM
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 17, 2024 - 14:46
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of 23% Breakout as Golden Cross Develops
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 17, 2024 - 14:23
    MicroStrategy Bitcoin Stash Surpasses IBM, Nike in Major Milestone
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Prop365 Launches: New Prop Trading Platform
    A New Era of Player-Controlled Worlds: MetaGravity’s Vision with Edge of Chaos
    Prosper enters into long-term agreement with BITMAIN to provide Bitcoin miner hosting services
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Stellar Price Skyrockets 35% on XLM Golden Cross Signal: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of 23% Breakout as Golden Cross Develops
    MicroStrategy Bitcoin Stash Surpasses IBM, Nike in Major Milestone
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD