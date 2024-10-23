Advertisement
    Stellar (XLM) Transfers Now Supported on Robinhood: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Stellar (XLM) also made available to Robinhood New York residents last month
    Wed, 23/10/2024 - 13:00
    Robinhood, the popular trading app, has added support for Stellar (XLM) transfers. In a tweet, Robinhood Crypto EU announced that the platform now supports XLM transfers.

    This move implies that users can now withdraw and deposit XLM. To celebrate this addition, Robinhood is offering a limited-time 1% deposit bonus available to those transferring the digital asset to the platform.

    Robinhood launched its crypto trading service, Robinhood Crypto, in the EU in December of last year. The service allowed users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies but not to transfer them away from the platform, either to another third-party platform or to a self-custody wallet.

    On the Robinhood crypto platform, users can buy, sell and hold Aave (AAVE), Cardano (ADA), Arbitrum (ARB), Cosmos (ATOM), Avalanche (AVAX), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bonk (BONK), Bitcoin (BTC), Compound (COMP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Polkadot (DOT), EOS (EOS), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Ethereum (ETH), Fantom (FTM), The Graph (GRT), Immutable (IMX), Jupiter (JUP), Chainlink (LINK), Litecoin (LTC), Decentraland (MANA)Polygon (MATIC), Near (NEAR), Optimism (OP), Pepe (PEPE), Render (RENDER), Sandbox (SAND), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL), Celestia (TIA), Toncoin (TON), Uniswap (UNI), USDC (USDC), Dogwifhat (WIF), Stellar Lumens (XLM), Wormhole (W), Tezos (XTZ), XRP (XRP), zkSync (ZK) and LayerZero (ZRO).

    At the beginning of October, Robinhood announced a change as it would begin allowing its European customers the ability to transfer cryptocurrency into and out of its app. The move basically allows Robinhood's European users to "self-custody" their assets.

    Other Robinhood news

    In addition to Stellar, Robinhood has also enabled Solana (SOL) transfers this week. Users can now withdraw and deposit SOL on the app, with the added benefit of a 1% deposit rewards bonus, valid until Nov. 30.

    In September, Robinhood announced that Uniswap (UNI), Stellar (XLM) and Tezos (XTZ)  were now available to New York State residents, bringing the total assets that users can buy and sell in New York State to 14.

    Robinhood is also looking to broaden its offerings to include futures trading and index options, as it seeks to attract more sophisticated users to its platform.

