State Street to Start Offering Crypto Service to Their Private-Funds Clients Following Bitcoin Adoption on Wall Street

State Street Corporation, one of the largest bank holding companies in the U.S., is ready to offer crypto services to their private clients, according to Bloomberg.
The corporation is going to become partners with Lukka Inc., which will provide crypto software for fund-administration services. Lukka Inc. will be providing data that will support the fund's valuation services.
State Street is administrating more than $40 trillion of assets, becoming one of the largest custodians in the world.
Earlier, State Street created a division that was purposed to find new investment opportunities in the sphere of digital finances and startups. According to the State Street Digital division leader, Nadine Chakar, the company is looking for expansion in servicing crypto, central bank digital currencies, blockchain and tokenized stocks.
The growth in popularity of digital assets is showing no signs of a slowdown and State Street Digital is committed to continuing to build out the necessary infrastructure to further develop our digital assets servicing models to help meet our clients’ growing demands.