Staggering Amounts of Ethereum Moved This Week After Shapella Rollout: Details

Fri, 04/14/2023 - 15:20
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recent analytics data shows that number of large ETH transfers sharply increased this week after major recent Ethereum upgrade
Staggering Amounts of Ethereum Moved This Week After Shapella Rollout: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

IntoTheBlock on-chain data company has tweeted that, this week, it has noticed a steady increase in the volume of massive ETH transfers.

On April 9, the largest Ethereum transfer was 708,000 ETH, while yesterday, on April 13, the biggest transaction already carried 2.2 million ETH.

This uprise in transactions was noticed after the recently implemented Shapella upgrade on Ethereum, which included the Shanghai upgrade. The latter now allows stakers to withdraw their ETH from the Beacon Chain deposit contract.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Reaches $2,000: Key Reasons Behind the Rise

According to data shared by Chinese crypto reporter Colin Wu, after the upgrade that was rolled out earlier on April 13, almost 240,000 Ethereum was withdrawn from the staking contract. Around 100,000 ETH was deposited to it and, at the moment, 1.01 million ETH is on hold to be withdrawn.

Thanks to the implemented upgrade, the price of the second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, surged to the $2,000 level, currently trading in the $2,100 zone.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) up 40% Since Jim Cramer's 'Sell' Recommendation: Details
04/14/2023 - 15:05
Bitcoin (BTC) up 40% Since Jim Cramer's 'Sell' Recommendation: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for April 14
04/14/2023 - 14:50
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis for April 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Uniswap (UNI) Partners With China's MATIC Conflux (CFX), Here's the Deal
04/14/2023 - 14:24
Uniswap (UNI) Partners With China's MATIC Conflux (CFX), Here's the Deal
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin