South Korea to Seize Funds Held on Crypto Exchanges to Fight Tax Evasion

News
Mon, 07/26/2021 - 08:29
article image
Arman Shirinyan
South Korean financial regulators are going after digital assets that are being held in exchange wallets
South Korea to Seize Funds Held on Crypto Exchanges to Fight Tax Evasion
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The South Korean finance ministry is looking for an additional way to fight tax evasion by crypto investors, reports Reuters.

Korean regulators have proposed a review of the existing tax codes that are not currently allowing tax authorities to seize crypto assets that are being held by tax evaders. According to the new proposal, authorities will be able to seize digital assets that are held in individual crypto wallets.

The main point of discussion was the crypto wallets on centralized digital exchanges.

One of the main goals that the government announced is the widening of welfare spending, which can be achieved with new tax codes that will shut down the illegal activities in which cryptocurrencies are actively being used as the main payment tool.

Monday's proposal is one of the first steps in reviewing the current tax system. The financial regulator is looking to renew 16 more outdated tax codes.

The South Korean government also proposed expanding taxes on companies that are hiring workers outside of Seoul and cut corporate income taxes for companies that are bringing production capacities back to the country.

The new tax review will be proposed to the parliament by Sept. 3 after it receives approval from lawmakers.

article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience. Arman has worked with major crypto projects, such as Project Merge and PiVX.

In 2017, he participated in a successful charity ICO as a Social Media Manager and Community Manager. In the same year, he took part in the launch of the Vantaur coin and then transitioned to the Project Merge as a Senior Marketing Coordinator. 

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

article image Crypto Is a Tulip Bulb with No Inherent Worth: Man Group CEO
07/26/2021 - 09:55
Crypto Is a Tulip Bulb with No Inherent Worth: Man Group CEO
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin May Rise to $44,000, According to This Pattern: Bloomberg
07/26/2021 - 08:55
Bitcoin May Rise to $44,000, According to This Pattern: Bloomberg
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image South Korea to Seize Funds Held on Crypto Exchanges to Fight Tax Evasion
07/26/2021 - 08:29
South Korea to Seize Funds Held on Crypto Exchanges to Fight Tax Evasion
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan