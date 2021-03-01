ENG
Sony PlayStation 5 Now Used for Ethereum Mining

Mon, 03/01/2021 - 15:42
Alex Dovbnya
Sony PlayStation 5 Now Used for Ethereum Mining
Sony's new PlayStation 5 has been successfully adapted for mining Ethereum, the second-biggest cryptocurrency, Gizchina reports.

Despite its impressive tech specs, it is impossible to mine cryptocurrencies on the hit gaming console due to system limitations.

This, however, did not stop some Chinese miners from allegedly hacking a PlayStation 5 to churn out Ether.

Internet Cafe Now Mines Cryptocurrencies in Bid to Survive

Based on a screenshot that is circulating online, whoever forced the console to mine crypto managed to achieve a hashrate of 98.76 mega-hashes per second (MH/s) with an electricity consumption of 211 watts (W).

According to CryptoCompare data, this would be enough to earn roughly $46.59 per week. The PlayStation 5 is currently priced at $499.

The report suggests that the next-gen console has to be overclocked to achieve such performance.

As reported by U.Today, Nvidia announced a new product that is specifically designed for mining Ethereum while also throttling the hashrate of its upcoming RTX 3060.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

