    Sonic SVM Blockchain Announces Mobius Mainnet Release

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 27/02/2025 - 15:19
    Sonic, pioneering L2 blockchain on Solana, launches its Mobius mainnet on Solana Virtual Machine
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Sonic, the first-ever chain extension built on Solana, announced the launch of Mobius mainnet today. As the first Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) chain, Sonic aims to extend Solana’s capabilities, enhancing scalability and providing a high-performance layer for dApp development.

    Solana's L1 Sonic launches Mobius mainnet

    Sonic, a pioneering Solana layer-2 solution, announces the launch of Mobius, its first mainnet iteration. Mobius is set to showcase the opportunities of Solana Virtual Machne for dApps building and to bring Sonic 2025 roadmap's goals to reality.

    Inspired by the Möbius strip’s infinite continuity, Mobius reflects Sonic’s vision of a unified Solana ecosystem while supporting the network’s evolving narrative in 2025 and beyond. Built on the HyperGrid framework – Solana’s first concurrent scaling architecture – Sonic enhances customization and scalability without sacrificing native compatibility with Solana’s mainnet.

    Chris Zhu, cofounder and CEO of Sonic SVM, is excited by Mobius mainnet launch's effect on Sonic's progress and massive adoption:

    We've demonstrated remarkable traction during our testnet phase, with countless games and dApps deployed and over 8 million users onboarded. The launch of Mobius Mainnet—named after the infinite continuity of the Möbius strip—marks the beginning of a new era for Web3 applications on the SVM.

    The Mobius launch will allow Sonic to serve as a seamless extension of Solana, enabling developers to easily migrate existing applications and benefit from the chain extention’s powerful features.

    These include the use of SOL for gas fees, ensuring continuity for users, and full interoperability with Solana’s account states through an Interoperability API. Sonic also supports core ecosystem protocols such as Metaplex, Pyth and Hyperlane, providing a robust toolkit for developers.

    Sonic running hackathon with $1 million in rewards

    Sonic offers transaction fees that are 50% lower than Solana, while millisecond-level RPC response times accelerate historical data queries for analytics and trading. 

    Through eliminating block space competition, Sonic ensures smoother performance for DeFi, GameFi and social dApps. Additionally, HyperGrid enables Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) developers to write applications in familiar languages, with execution and settlement occurring on Solana.

    The Mobius launch builds on Sonic’s current momentum, including its current $1 million Hackathon, incentivizing developers to explore Sonic’s L2 for dApp creation. By bridging the EVM and SVM environments, Sonic offers a pathway for cross-chain projects to leverage Solana’s liquidity and network effects.

    #Solana

