Some Terra Users Receiving Less LUNA Than Expected

News
Tue, 05/31/2022 - 06:33
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Terra airdrop has run into difficulties
Some Terra Users Receiving Less LUNA Than Expected
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Terra has informed users that some of them may not receive their airdrop in full in response to numerous complaints. 

The team claims that it is actively working on a solution, promising to provide more information after gathering additional data. 

The LUNA token is currently trading at $8.68, according to data provided by CoinGecko. After plunging more than 70% on its first day, the token has now recovered 49%. 

Related
Tether Has Had Some of Its Reserves at Obscure Bahamas Bank
Not everyone is happy about Terra’s sudden revival. As reported by U.Today, “Black Swan” author Nassim Taleb recently opined that the controversial blockchain project was even worse than a Bernie Madoff-style Ponzi scheme. 

Taleb also believes that founder Kwon has to be out behind bars so that he could stop scamming users. 

Rumor has it that Kwon is working on yet another stablecoin.

#Terra News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Mirror Protocol Being Attacked as $2 Million Already Drained by Hacker
05/31/2022 - 10:38
Mirror Protocol Being Attacked as $2 Million Already Drained by Hacker
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Snoop Dogg's Son Is a Die-Hard Cardano Supporter, Teases Upcoming NFT Release
05/31/2022 - 10:22
Snoop Dogg's Son Is a Die-Hard Cardano Supporter, Teases Upcoming NFT Release
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano Beats Ripple by Market Cap: CoinMarketCap
05/31/2022 - 10:12
Cardano Beats Ripple by Market Cap: CoinMarketCap
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev