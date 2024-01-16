Solana (SOL) $100 Imminent? Price Makes Unexpected Move

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana is trying to break a major resistance level right now. A successful breakthrough would hint at a bullish future. The SOL/USDT chart showcases Solana's current endeavor to break through local trendline resistance, signaling a potential continuation of its prolonged uptrend.

The technical analysis reveals Solana's impressive attempt to surpass numerous resistances. If Solana succeeds in breaching the trendline resistance decisively, it could pave the way for substantial growth. The underlying trendline support corroborates this bullish narrative, indicating an upward trajectory for a blockchain platform known for its speed and efficiency.

SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

Envisioning a scenario where Solana reaches the coveted $150 mark, the impact on the market, particularly meme coins, could be significant. A rally to such levels by a major player like Solana could inject renewed vigor into meme assets, potentially kick-starting a rally like the one we witnessed in December 2023. This could be propelled by renewed investor interest in high-performance blockchains, as Solana positions itself as a viable contender for decentralized applications and projects seeking scalability and speed.

A closer look at the chart highlights the largest local resistance level for Solana, which stands as the immediate hurdle before the $100 psychological benchmark. Clearing this level would not only reinforce buyer confidence but could also attract sidelined investors back to the market. The subsequent target would be the $150 milestone, a level that may serve as a new launchpad for Solana's price discovery.

On the flip side, the support level plays a critical role in maintaining the upward momentum. Should Solana's price action falter, the support level will be the key battleground to watch, as a drop below could signal a short-term bearish outlook and prompt a revaluation of the bullish scenario.