Advertisement
AD

Solana (SOL) $100 Imminent? Price Makes Unexpected Move

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Solana getting ready for ride toward $150
Tue, 16/01/2024 - 14:15
Solana (SOL) $100 Imminent? Price Makes Unexpected Move
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Solana is trying to break a major resistance level right now. A successful breakthrough would hint at a bullish future. The SOL/USDT chart showcases Solana's current endeavor to break through local trendline resistance, signaling a potential continuation of its prolonged uptrend.

Advertisement

The technical analysis reveals Solana's impressive attempt to surpass numerous resistances. If Solana succeeds in breaching the trendline resistance decisively, it could pave the way for substantial growth. The underlying trendline support corroborates this bullish narrative, indicating an upward trajectory for a blockchain platform known for its speed and efficiency.

https://www.tradingview.com/
SOL/USDT Chart by TradingView

Envisioning a scenario where Solana reaches the coveted $150 mark, the impact on the market, particularly meme coins, could be significant. A rally to such levels by a major player like Solana could inject renewed vigor into meme assets, potentially kick-starting a rally like the one we witnessed in December 2023. This could be propelled by renewed investor interest in high-performance blockchains, as Solana positions itself as a viable contender for decentralized applications and projects seeking scalability and speed.

Related
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for January 14

A closer look at the chart highlights the largest local resistance level for Solana, which stands as the immediate hurdle before the $100 psychological benchmark. Clearing this level would not only reinforce buyer confidence but could also attract sidelined investors back to the market. The subsequent target would be the $150 milestone, a level that may serve as a new launchpad for Solana's price discovery.

On the flip side, the support level plays a critical role in maintaining the upward momentum. Should Solana's price action falter, the support level will be the key battleground to watch, as a drop below could signal a short-term bearish outlook and prompt a revaluation of the bullish scenario.

#Solana
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Abnormal XRP Transfers Continue, With Mysterious 443 Million XRP Move
2024/01/16 14:13
Abnormal XRP Transfers Continue, With Mysterious 443 Million XRP Move
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Key Reason Why Bitcoin Failed to Reach $50,000 Despite ETF Nailed by Max Keiser
2024/01/16 14:13
Key Reason Why Bitcoin Failed to Reach $50,000 Despite ETF Nailed by Max Keiser
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image AI Steals Spotlight at Davos, Leaves Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Behind: Major Paradigm Shift?
2024/01/16 14:13
AI Steals Spotlight at Davos, Leaves Bitcoin (BTC) ETF Behind: Major Paradigm Shift?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Sui Tops $300M in TVL, Passes Bitcoin and Joins Upper Echelon of DeFi Protocols
Game-Changing Subscription Model for Marketing Services Unveiled by Ninjapromo.io
11th Edition Connected Banking Summit - East Africa Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Solana (SOL) $100 Imminent? Price Makes Unexpected Move
Abnormal XRP Transfers Continue, With Mysterious 443 Million XRP Move
Key Reason Why Bitcoin Failed to Reach $50,000 Despite ETF Nailed by Max Keiser
Show all