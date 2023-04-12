Solana (SOL) up 10% Amid Bearish Altcoin Turn, Here's Possible Reason

Wed, 04/12/2023 - 12:45
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Solana leading today's altcoin momentum with its expected mobile phone launch tomorrow
Solana (SOL) up 10% Amid Bearish Altcoin Turn, Here's Possible Reason
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Solana (SOL) is surprisingly leading the top 20 altcoins' momentum today, with its price soaring by 4.69% over the past 24 hours to $23.47 and by 10.69% in the trailing seven-day period. Drawing on the current outlook of the digital currency ecosystem where prices are slipping, the growth of Solana has proven to be worth analyzing.

Thus far, it remains visibly unknown what is driving the price of the cryptocurrency. However, many news reports within its ecosystem have helped strengthen sentiment surrounding SOL token overnight.

First, the protocol announced the complete integration of Solana Name Service (SNS) on Brave Browser. While the SNS, which offers domain name management, is not entirely a novel innovation in the Web3.0 space, the fact that it brings additional utility to the broader Solana ecosystem makes it a great fundamental to drive the bullish embrace.

Additionally, tomorrow is the slated date for the launch of Saga, Solana's mobile phone.

The Android phone that was first hinted at last year is now set to hit the market in what many consider a one of a kind move for the Solana ecosystem. All of these fundamentals combined are largely fueling the intrigue among buyers, thus driving the bullish momentum in Solana price.

Related
Solana (SOL) up 9% as Its Mobile Phone Is Set to Go Live Soon, Here's What to Expect

Building on bullish Solana momentum

Among the top Ethereum killers around, Solana comes off as a protocol with a mix of both upsides and downsides, as measured by trends in its ecosystem over the past year.

While the blockchain network is known for its outages on occasion, building on the current bullish momentum is key to maintaining sustainable growth in SOL overall. With more than a 90% deficit from its all-time high (ATH) price, the cryptocurrency has more room for upside growth in the long run.

With its current outlook, Solana is on track for a short-term leap, with the price having formed strong support at the $20 level.

#Solana #Solana Mobile
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image 23,500 Bitcoin (BTC) Moved in Fourth Largest Transaction of 2023, Here's Price Reaction
04/12/2023 - 12:30
23,500 Bitcoin (BTC) Moved in Fourth Largest Transaction of 2023, Here's Price Reaction
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Influencer Lark Davis Makes Bitcoin Price Prediction — $1 Million — But There's a Catch
04/12/2023 - 12:11
Influencer Lark Davis Makes Bitcoin Price Prediction — $1 Million — But There's a Catch
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on Satoshi Nakamoto's Identity
04/12/2023 - 11:43
Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on Satoshi Nakamoto's Identity
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev