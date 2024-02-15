Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 15

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can the rise of Ethereum (ETH) continue until the end of the week?
Thu, 15/02/2024 - 16:42
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 15
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Sellers are not able to seize the initiative yet, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 2.15% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $2,763 and the resistance of $2,828. However, if the daily bar closes near the upper level, one can expect a breakout, followed by a blast to the $2,900 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, traders should pay attention to the yesterday's peak. 

Related
DOGE, SHIB and BONK Price Prediction for February 14

If the bar closes below that mark, there is a chance of seeing a local correction to the $2,700 area.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the price of ETH keeps rising after the breakout of the $2,500 zone. If the situation does not change, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the vital area of $3,000 soon.

Ethereum is trading at $2,813 at press time.

#Ethereum Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image JPMorgan Says Coinbase Now Underweight
2024/02/15 16:43
JPMorgan Says Coinbase Now Underweight
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Key Reasons Why Bitcoin Price Is Pumping, Ripple CEO Celebrates Company's Epic Wins, Shibarium Stuns SHIB Army With Triple-Digit Surge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/02/15 16:43
Key Reasons Why Bitcoin Price Is Pumping, Ripple CEO Celebrates Company's Epic Wins, Shibarium Stuns SHIB Army With Triple-Digit Surge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Solana (SOL) Falling Behind BTC, ETH in Liquidity Index
2024/02/15 16:43
Solana (SOL) Falling Behind BTC, ETH in Liquidity Index
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Exverse lands $3M in private round to bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ to life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Saudi Fintech Revolution Summit – Saudi’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
FiNext Conference Returns to Dubai for its Sixth Edition, Unveiling the Future of Finance and Technology
Blockchain Festival and Traders Fair 2024: Shaping the Future of Finance and Blockchain in Singapore
American University of Sharjah and Sui Launch Blockchain Academy to Seed the Next Generation of web3 Builders
HIPTHER Announces Online Voting Session for GamingTECH Awards 2024, Leading to the Grand Event at the Prague Gaming & TECH Summit
Rabbit Swap Introduces Innovative Cross-Chain Swap Solution
Unveiling The Dragons: The World's First Token Amulets
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 15
JPMorgan Says Coinbase Now Underweight
Key Reasons Why Bitcoin Price Is Pumping, Ripple CEO Celebrates Company's Epic Wins, Shibarium Stuns SHIB Army With Triple-Digit Surge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Show all