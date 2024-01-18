Solana (SOL) Scores Major Vote of Confidence With Franklin Templeton

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Solana's (SOL) appeal is gradually shifting away from retail investors to top investment asset management firms. The latest on this list to endorse Solana is Franklin Templeton, the asset manager who has been in existence since 1947. The firm recently took to the X platform to declare support for the visions of the protocol’s cofounder Anatoly Yakovenko.

Specifically, Franklin Templeton named such Solana innovations as DePIN, or decentralized physical infrastructure networks, decentralized finance (DeFi), meme coins, non-fungible token (NFTs) and Firedancer, as some of the intriguing developments that are worth watching out for.

On Solana, we see Anatoly’s vision of a single atomic state machine as a powerful use case of decentralized blockchains, lowering information asymmetry. And we are impressed by all the activity seen on Solana in Q4 2023

-DePIN

-DeFi

-Meme coins

-NFT innovation

-Firedancer — Franklin Templeton (@FTI_US) January 17, 2024

As the investment management firm noted, Yakovenko’s vision is to present a "single atomic state machine as a powerful use case of decentralized blockchains, lowering information asymmetry." While Solana has particularly gained prominence for its DeFi, NFT and meme coin traction in the fourth quarter of last year, the global, mainstream impact of DePIN and Firedancer is understated.

While DePIN is designed to aid the management of crucial physical resources, with applications in fields like the energy sector, Firedancer is a third-party validator client that hopes to help improve the transaction processing and general efficiency of the Solana blockchain.

Franklin Templeton endorsement: Implication for SOL price

Franklin Templeton is deepening its foothold in the digital currency ecosystem after joining the first cohort of asset managers that achieved approvals for spot Bitcoin ETF products in the U.S. With the firm’s growing interest in Solana, it can reshape investors' interest in the protocol and might even see Franklin Templeton make a push for a Solana spot ETF shortly.

Solana's price will gain another major fundamental to continue on its upward trajectory in hopes of beating its performance for the past year. At the time of writing, the coin is priced at $100.80 after soaring by 3.8% in the past 24 hours.

Should investors price in the Franklin Templeton endorsement, the coin might build solid support around the $100 price mark as the general market consolidates.