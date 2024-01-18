Advertisement
AD

Solana (SOL) Scores Major Vote of Confidence With Franklin Templeton

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Franklin Templeton voices open support for Solana
Thu, 18/01/2024 - 9:30
Solana (SOL) Scores Major Vote of Confidence With Franklin Templeton
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Solana's (SOL) appeal is gradually shifting away from retail investors to top investment asset management firms. The latest on this list to endorse Solana is Franklin Templeton, the asset manager who has been in existence since 1947. The firm recently took to the X platform to declare support for the visions of the protocol’s cofounder Anatoly Yakovenko.

Advertisement

Related
Solana (SOL) Starts 2024 on Fire, Records Whopping 40 Million Daily Transactions

Specifically, Franklin Templeton named such Solana innovations as DePIN, or decentralized physical infrastructure networks, decentralized finance (DeFi), meme coins, non-fungible token (NFTs) and Firedancer, as some of the intriguing developments that are worth watching out for.

As the investment management firm noted, Yakovenko’s vision is to present a "single atomic state machine as a powerful use case of decentralized blockchains, lowering information asymmetry." While Solana has particularly gained prominence for its DeFi, NFT and meme coin traction in the fourth quarter of last year, the global, mainstream impact of DePIN and Firedancer is understated.

While DePIN is designed to aid the management of crucial physical resources, with applications in fields like the energy sector, Firedancer is a third-party validator client that hopes to help improve the transaction processing and general efficiency of the Solana blockchain.

Related
New Solana Meme Coin Upstart Surpasses Floki

Franklin Templeton endorsement: Implication for SOL price

Franklin Templeton is deepening its foothold in the digital currency ecosystem after joining the first cohort of asset managers that achieved approvals for spot Bitcoin ETF products in the U.S. With the firm’s growing interest in Solana, it can reshape investors' interest in the protocol and might even see Franklin Templeton make a push for a Solana spot ETF shortly.

Solana's price will gain another major fundamental to continue on its upward trajectory in hopes of beating its performance for the past year. At the time of writing, the coin is priced at $100.80 after soaring by 3.8% in the past 24 hours.

Should investors price in the Franklin Templeton endorsement, the coin might build solid support around the $100 price mark as the general market consolidates.

#Solana
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) to Rally in 2024? Hidden On-Chain Data Unveils Secrets
2024/01/18 09:28
Dogecoin (DOGE) to Rally in 2024? Hidden On-Chain Data Unveils Secrets
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Just Woke up and Bought Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB)
2024/01/18 09:28
Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Just Woke up and Bought Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Peter Schiff Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin’s Underperformance
2024/01/18 09:28
Peter Schiff Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin’s Underperformance
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

LogX Integrates Orderly Network to Revolutionize DeFi Perps Trading
Coinbarpay Introduces a Brand New Ecosystem Cryptocurrency on XDB CHAIN to Expand the Adoption of Crypto Payments Globally
Kabuni Celebrates “Stake a Future” Launch with 10,000 Steamboat Willie-Inspired NFTs
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Solana (SOL) Scores Major Vote of Confidence With Franklin Templeton
Dogecoin (DOGE) to Rally in 2024? Hidden On-Chain Data Unveils Secrets
Dormant Ethereum (ETH) Whale Just Woke up and Bought Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Show all