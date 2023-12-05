Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) Keeps Gaining Ground Against Ethereum (ETH)

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin (BTC) has consistently outperformed Ethereum (ETH)
Tue, 12/05/2023 - 17:49
Bitcoin (BTC) Keeps Gaining Ground Against Ethereum (ETH)
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin (BTC) has continued to strengthen its position against Ethereum (ETH), with the ETH/BTC ratio falling to a new low of 0.052, levels not seen since June 2022. This comes amid the flagship cryptocurrency's massive rally.  

Advertisement

BTC clears the $44,000 

Bitcoin's recent surge has not only bolstered its standing against Ethereum but has also seen it break past the $44,000 mark on the Bitstamp exchange. 

This rally has caught many by surprise and led to a precarious situation for bearish investors. According to data provided by CoinGlass, $159.61 million worth of short positions has been liquidated over the past 24 hours.   

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $42,000; Here's One Major Bullish Sign

A short squeeze, where investors who have bet against the price of an asset are forced to buy back into the market to cover their positions as prices rise, could be on the horizon. 

This phenomenon could propel Bitcoin's price even higher as demand from these covering positions adds to the buying pressure.

Bitcoin's dominance keeps climbing 

Bitcoin has outshone other digital assets, recording superior performance on a 24-hour basis. Ethereum saw a modest 1.9% increase. Meanwhile, Bitcoin's price jumped by 4.0%. This has pushed its market dominance to an impressive 51.3%. 

This outperformance is reflective of the market's current confidence in the crypto king, which is enjoying the spotlight because of the ETF hype. 

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SHIB Price Analysis for December 5
2023/12/05 18:27
SHIB Price Analysis for December 5
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image XRP Stash Sold on Bitstamp Crypto Exchange at Loss: Details
2023/12/05 18:27
XRP Stash Sold on Bitstamp Crypto Exchange at Loss: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $42,000; Here's One Major Bullish Sign
2023/12/05 18:27
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $42,000; Here's One Major Bullish Sign
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

SHIB Price Analysis for December 5
SHIB Price Analysis for December 5
Bitcoin (BTC) Keeps Gaining Ground Against Ethereum (ETH)
Bitcoin (BTC) Keeps Gaining Ground Against Ethereum (ETH)
XRP Stash Sold on Bitstamp Crypto Exchange at Loss: Details
XRP Stash Sold on Bitstamp Crypto Exchange at Loss: Details
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $42,000; Here's One Major Bullish Sign
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $42,000; Here's One Major Bullish Sign
$1.6 Billion Profit Made on SHIB, ETH in One Year by Smart Whale: Details
$1.6 Billion Profit Made on SHIB, ETH in One Year by Smart Whale: Details
DOGE Price Analysis for December 5
DOGE Price Analysis for December 5
Bitcoin Price on Track for New Golden Cross After 7 Consecutive Weeks of Winning
Bitcoin Price on Track for New Golden Cross After 7 Consecutive Weeks of Winning
Tether's Big Bitcoin Bet Pays off With 85% Profit
Tether's Big Bitcoin Bet Pays off With 85% Profit
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction Made by Samson Mow, Hold Tight
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction Made by Samson Mow, Hold Tight
Bitcoin Miner Phoenix Group Goes Public, Shares Soar 50%
Bitcoin Miner Phoenix Group Goes Public, Shares Soar 50%
Show all
Advertisement
AD