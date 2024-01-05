Advertisement
Solana (SOL) Outperforms Ethereum (ETH) by This Overlooked Criterion, Analyst Says

article image
Vladislav Sopov
Co-founder of Messari Qiao Wang slams 'marketing' of Ethereum (ETH) and indicates potential advantages for Solana (SOL)
Fri, 5/01/2024 - 14:29
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Ethereum (ETH) development and scaling narratives might be too complicated for average developers and entrepreneurs yet "intellectually satisfying" for researchers and architects. Compared to clear goals of Solana (SOL), this might look confusing, Alliance DAO's Qiao Wang says.

"One thing ETH marketing department got horribly wrong": Analyst on simplicity and complexity

Endlessly peddling new narratives, new jargons, buzzwordy road maps is a thing that "ETH marketing department" gets wrong, analyst Qiao Wang said to his 133,000 followers on X. At the same time, Solana (SOL) remains loyal to the clear narrative of being the "fastest and cheapest" chain.

Wang stressed that the "marketing department" of Ethereum (ETH) should be put in quotes as neither the blockchain nor Ethereum Foundation has a centralized unit responsible for promotional activity.

The ever-increasing range of shared sequencers, bridges, dozens of rollups makes Ethereum (ETH) too complicated to teams only interested in building secure and fast decentralized applications in a resource-efficient way.

While "technocrats and academics" might find this complexity intellectually satisfying, the majority of cryptocurrency project teams remain "pragmatic":

If modularity loses to the monolithism in 5 years, this will be why

As covered by U.Today previously, Ethereum's (ETH) focus on L2 solutions was also criticized by Cyber Capital CIO Justin Bons. Bons foresees the migration of focus to non-EVM blockchains like Near and MultiversX.

Season of "flippenings"?

At the same time, Wang concludes that these issues can be fixed. Ethereans should just remove the mental friction to become more attractive for developers.

In 2024, the crypto sphere is discussing various metrics in which Solana (SOL) surpasses Ethereum (ETH). Last week, Solana (SOL) surpassed the largest smart contracts platform in weekly stablecoin transfers.

Related
Solana Becomes Number One Chain in One More Metric

Also, in late December 2023, Solana (SOL) flipped Ethereum (ETH) as the most used blockchain for decentralized exchanges (DEXes) in daily and weekly time frames.

About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

