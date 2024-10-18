'Solana Killer' Aptos (APT) Celebrates 1.7 Billion Transaction Milestone

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Aptos (APT) is celebrating two years of operations, and the protocol has outlined several of its achievements during this period. The record of 1.7 billion transactions on the blockchain is among its most profound milestones.

Multiple achievements on Aptos blockchain

In an X post, the popular “Solana Killer” recounted the last two years while highlighting its goals for its third year. Aptos has accumulated over 27.7 million all-time active addresses in this period, reflecting the network's traction. The peak transactions per second value during this time is 13,367.

Additionally, the network saw the number of transactions performed on it rise to about 1.7 billion. It also boasts of a record 326 million transactions performed on the network in a single day. Aptos also celebrated the 250 innovative projects on its blockchain and its 149 validator nodes across 22 countries and 47 cities.

Its many integrations with top projects and upgrades were not overlooked either. In Q1, 2023, Aptos expanded its ecosystem to welcome the Lava testnet, designed to boost developers innovating on the chain significantly. The layer-1 protocol launched its non-fungible token (NFT) bridge on Wormhole.

One of its most recent collaborations was with dWallet Network, a pioneering native multi-chain technology platform. dWallet's proprietary Zero Trust Protocols (ZTPs) were brought in to advance the interoperability and performance of decentralized finance (DeFi) apps. It also enhances Play-to-Earn applications on the Aptos (APT) blockchain.

APT price reacts

Meanwhile, the network’s native token, APT, has seen some exciting sentiment in the last two years. A few days ago, the coin's price added almost 7.5%, while its capitalization reached $4.62 billion. On two occasions, the APT price has tried to conquer the $9.25 to $9.30 price zone, which has been untouched since late May.

At the time of writing, APT traded at $9.90 after recording a 2.2% surge in 24 hours. Beyond its immediate surge, there is a bullish projection that more of an uptick is ahead, once the community prices in the key milestone's shares.