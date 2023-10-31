Solana Nodes Available on Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing branch of the e-commerce giant, has officially integrated Solana nodes into its offerings.

This move reflects AWS's strategy to accommodate the increasing demands of the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors.

With this integration, developers can now leverage AWS's infrastructure to interact with a blockchain platform renowned for its scalability and swift transaction capabilities.

Enhanced infrastructure for Solana developers

The integration of Solana nodes on AWS provides developers with a robust and reliable infrastructure to deploy and manage their blockchain projects.

AWS's global network of data centers ensures optimal uptime and performance for Solana nodes, reducing potential network lags or disruptions.

Additionally, with AWS's suite of monitoring and management tools, developers can gain real-time insights into node health and performance, allowing for prompt troubleshooting and optimization.

Amazon's growing involvement in crypto

Beyond the Solana integration, Amazon has been steadily deepening its foothold in the cryptocurrency landscape.

Recent reports highlight Amazon's focus on Web3 infrastructure, including the introduction of AMB Access and Query services tailored to blockchain developers.

In February, AWS sought to expand its Web3 team, indicating its aspiration to serve a growing clientele in this space.

Notably, AWS currently hosts a quarter of all Ethereum nodes. With its dominant position on the cloud market — holding 34% of the global market share — it is evident that Amazon recognizes the significance of the crypto movement and its potential future impact.

Rumors have also surfaced about Amazon considering the launch of a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace.