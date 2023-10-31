Advertisement
Original U.Today article

Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 31

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can the rate of Solana (SOL) remain bullish until end of week?
Tue, 10/31/2023 - 18:00
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls might have run out of energy to keep rising, according to CoinStats.

SOL chart by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has increased by almost 4% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly time frame, the price of Solana (SOL) has set a local peak at $36.98. If the rise to that mark does not continue by the end of the day, one can expect a decrease to the support of $35.56. 

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, traders should pay attention to the level of $33.90. Until the price is above that mark, buyers have chances for a continued rise. 

However, it might take time until the upward move to the $40 zone.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the daily chart against BTC. Until the rate is above 0.0010252, buyers are more powerful than sellers. In this case, traders are likely to see a further rise to the 0.0011 area until mid-November.

SOL is trading at $36.11 at press time.

#Solana Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

