Snoop Dogg Builds Mansion Inside the Sandbox Metaverse

Thu, 12/02/2021 - 12:32
Tomiwabold Olajide
Inside The Sandbox Metaverse, American rapper Snoop Dogg builds virtual real estate
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Snoop Dogg (real name, Cozomo de Medici) is well known for his support of NFTs, and the American rapper is building a virtual ''mansion'' inside The Sandbox Metaverse.

In this virtual world, one could own a piece of virtual property, land or real estate and even develop a personal home. Transactions for properties in these digital realms are jumping, guided by the same principle in the physical world: location.

Courtesy: The Sandbox Twitter

The Sandbox, a metaverse giant, has tweeted the first phase of the Snoop Dogg land auction, which includes 122 regular lands, 67 premium lands and 3 estates remarkably similar to Snoop Dogg's virtual real estate. Landowners will participate in the Snoopverse, a multi-event set within the Metaverse, with Snoop Dogg. Owners can collect NFTs and gain SAND through gameplay in the Snoopverse, which will enable social interaction through concerts and events.

Owners of the Snoopverse Early Access Pass could also get first access to Snoop Dogg's Metaverse creations, such as a Snoop statue and the Brown Sugar car.

The Sandbox's land remains in high demand, with the cheapest lands on the secondary market costing 1790 SAND, or $11,921. Snoop Dogg, on the other hand, does not appear to be the only superstar that loves the Metaverse; Justin Bieber recently played at a Metaverse live performance.

#NFT News
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

