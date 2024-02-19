Advertisement
Slash Deposit Feature Now Available for All Bybit Users: Details

Vladislav Sopov
Starting from February 2024, Slash Deposit instrument is available for cryptocurrency traders from various jurisdictions and regions across globe
Mon, 19/02/2024 - 16:55
With the new release, customers from across the globe can use Slash infrastructure for making their deposits on Bybit, one of the largest centralized exchanges in crypto. Also, in appreciation for the Slash native token launch, the provider announced the Genesis NFT initiative.

Slash Deposit unlocked for all Bybit CEX users

Slash Fintech Limited is expanding the availability of the Slash Deposit feature, previously exclusive to Japanese users on Bybit, to all Bybit users worldwide. The instrument works with Ethereum (ETH), BNB Chain (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), Arbitrum One (ARB), Optimism (OP) and Mantle Network.

With the Slash Deposit feature now available globally, users can manage their crypto assets on Bybit with enhanced flexibility and convenience. Whether users are seasoned traders or new to cryptocurrencies, Slash Deposit offers a secure and efficient solution for deposits.

Slash Web3 Payment is a noncustodial cryptocurrency payment gateway that utilizes decentralized liquidity and takes advantage of the rapidly expanding Web3 wallets to safely execute cross-border transactions with cryptocurrencies.

Thanks to this integration, new generations of Web3 customers will be able to address the problem of fragmented liquidity and make their strategies more cost-efficient.

As covered by U.Today previously, Bybit managed to increase its market share by 700% in the last 12 months. It became the fastest-growing exchange among all heavyweight services.

Slash x Bybit Genesis NFT campaign kicks off

To show appreciation for the community's support, Slash is launching the Slash x Bybit Genesis NFT campaign. Users depositing $100 or more to Bybit using Slash Deposit can mint a limited-edition "Slash x Bybit Genesis NFT" on the Mantle Network.

These NFTs will play a significant role in the hotly anticipated token launch of Slash, symbolizing community participation and support.

The Slash x Bybit Genesis NFT campaign will run from Feb. 19, 2024, to April 26, 2024. Each eligible wallet address can mint one NFT, with users able to claim their NFT within three business days of a $100 deposit.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

