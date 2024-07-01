Advertisement
    Key Drivers of Coming SHIB Power Increase Revealed by SHIB Executive

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu representative has spilled beans on what they are betting will give SHIB major power boost
    Mon, 1/07/2024 - 11:57
    Contents
    Shiba Inu’s social media lead, who prefers to be called Lucie, has addressed the global Shiba Inu community with a statement. In it, she spilled the beans as to where the power of SHIB lies, and how they plan to expand it.

    Lucie also announced a massive SHIB giveaway, promising millions of meme coins to SHIB community members.

    Here's where "the power of SHIB lies"

    Lucie likened SHIB to bodybuilding. Expanding this metaphor, she compared the means that the developer team uses to expand SHIB’s power to lifting weights. Weight lifting, in this context, includes several factors – the adoption of tokens and “pursuing strategic partnerships with great enthusiasm.”

    Lucie revealed that the more partnerships the Shiba Inu team makes, the more “robust and powerful SHIB becomes.” Here, the SHIB marketing strategist reminded the community that the team has already inked several strategic partnerships, in particular with PlaysideStudios to work on the Shiba Eternity game, then with K9 Finance to integrate liquid staking on the Shibarium layer-2 solution. Another important partnership named by Lucie was that with open source AI cryptography company Zama.

    The SHIB executive underscored that these partnerships and campaigns show their “dedication and vision for Shiba.” According to Lucie, the team is constantly searching for new opportunities to expand the adoption of SHIB, BONE, LEASH and SHEB tokens and widen their reach. Thanks to this gradual and constant expansion, “the power of SHIB will only continue to grow.”

    10 million SHIB giveaway announced

    In another recent tweet, Lucie announced a SHIB giveaway as the team is offering a substantial 10 million Shiba Inu chunk to the crypto community. Participants must follow certain terms. They need to follow mysterious SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama and the team’s major developer, Kaal Dhairya, on the X platform.

    Participants also need to give this announcement a like and then retweet it, as well as leave a comment under the post, mentioning the Shibarium hashtag and tagging a friend.

    Monthly SHIB burns explode

    According to a recent post published the Shibburn wallet tracker, over the past month, the SHIB community has successfully disposed of almost one billions meme coins – 918,079,655 Shiba Inu.

    This amount of crypto was transferred to unspendable blockchain wallets throughout June in 237 transactions, the tweet boasted.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
