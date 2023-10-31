Advertisement
Shytoshi Kusama Presents SHIB Name Service on Shibarium, Here’s What to Know

article image
Yuri Molchan
Lead developer of Shiba Inu publishes details and guidance of the new feature on Shibarium – SNS
Tue, 10/31/2023 - 15:08
Cover image via www.freepik.com
In a recently published blog post, the lead developer of the Shiba Inu team, mysterious Shytoshi Kusama, presented the brand new feature on Shibarium – Shib Name Service – explained its goal and provided guidance on using it.

The new ambitious venture on Shibarium

Shytoshi stated that the SHIB army together with the developer team has arrived at a new milestone as the team has launched the “ambitious venture” on Shibarium – “Shib Name Service”.

Kusama stated that this is the first on the way of creating Shibdentity - “a decentralized identity platform that empowers users to own and control their digital identities.”

With the help of Shib Name Service (SNS), Shibarium users can get a SHIB name for themselves. In layman’s terms – everyone will be able to get themselves “human-readable addresses” instead of the hard to remember sequence of letters and digits that usually names a blockchain address.

Kusama enumerated the advantages of SNS: addresses that are easy to read for users, these addresses will be decentralized, can be used not only with Shib ecosystem tokens but with other cryptos and on other decentralized websites, they are secure (build on top of Shibarium with transactions will be fully protected) with a reduced risk of errors wile sending crypto to another address.

Shytoshi stressed that Shibdentity “aims to empower individuals by putting them back in control of their digital identities”, adding that this can be achieved via “self-custodial authentication, decentralized verifiable credentials, smart wallets, and adherence to W3C standards for self-sovereign identity.”

Shytoshi also shared guidance on how users can get all the advantages of SNS and connect to it. Details can be read in the blog post.

