Shibarium Utility Skyrockets as Wallet Addresses Reach 11 Million: Details

The testnet of Shibarium, the Layer 2 protocol of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, is seeing a surge in its utility and recording a massive spike in interacting wallet addresses.

According to PuppyScan, the total transactions numbered 3,299,702 on Shibarium beta "Puppynet," while the blocks totaled 412,403. Also, the number of interacting wallet addresses is 11,113,441.

On April 14, U.Today reported the number of wallets to be 4,059,878. This represents a more than 170% increase in a span of four days.

Shibarium and its gas token, BONE, continue to gain attention. CetoEX, a Dubai cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that it will soon add support for the Shibarium gas token, BONE, on its platform.

No Shibarium token: Shiba Inu lead warns

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama has issued an alert to the Shiba Inu community to beware of tokens using his name or likeness. He says he is not in any way affiliated with any of these tokens.

In his usual manner, he urges Shiba Inu users to do their research (DYOR) and not get scammed. He also warns that there is no official Shibarium token, as Shibarium is a Layer 2 blockchain.

"I am not affiliated with any token using my name or likeness unlawfully. DYOR and don't get scammed. Likewise there is no (official) Shibarium token; Shibarium is an L2 blockchain so any you see are super sus," Kusama wrote.

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 1.15% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000114. In the past 24 hours, a total of 32,026,199 SHIB tokens have been burned, and 10 transactions made.