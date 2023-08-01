Shytoshi Kusama Reveals Crucial Partner in SHIB’s Next Phase

The leader of SHIB has named this AI project as an important one for the next phase of SHIB development

The official account of the Bad Idea AI project (BAD) has published a screenshot of a message published by Shytoshi Kusama as a response on social media recently.

“BAD is more than just a silly voice at ETH Toronto”

In it, the lead developer of Shiba Inu mentioned BAD, stating that it has a more important role in the “SHIB’s next phase” than just “a silly voice” in a keynote ETH Toronto event.

Bad Idea AI is one of the projects that have been announced by SHIB as a partner on their website recently and it has been getting a lot of attention and promotion from Shiba Inu’s marketing expert @LucieSHIB on Twitter lately.

On August 14-16, Toronto hosts the annual Blockchain Futurist Conference, along with ETH Toronto and ETH Women events. SHIB will be one of the major sponsors of those and the pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama intends to deliver a speech there by means of AI.

Elon Musk “loves Canada”, Shytoshi invites him to visit conference

Some in the SHIB community believe it may be done via Bad Idea AI somehow. In a recent tweet, Shytoshi sent an invitation to the Twitter (X) boss Elon Musk, who posted a photo of himself wearing a black T-shirt saying “I love Canada”.

Kusama commented on that post, writing “See you at the #BlockchainFuturistConference”.

A lot of people in the comments were taken aback by the way the text on Musk’s shirt looked as it read something completely different from the innocent “I love Canada”. Some pointed out that Elon was trolling everyone in a big way once again.

At one point, the community believed that Elon Musk and Shytoshi could be the same person because of certain similarities in the symbols they used in their Twitter posts.

What’s this “next phase” of SHIB?

During the conference, the SHIB team will introduce all the SHIB-related projects, including BAD, as expected, Metaverse, Shiba Eternity, etc, and will discuss in detail the upcoming launch of the Shibarium Layer-2 blockchain. Shytoshi hinted that it may actually be launched at the conference.

Shytoshi did not specify what the “next phase” of SHIB will include. However, the community expects hundreds of projects to launch on Shibarium, the SHIB Metaverse to kick off and the prices of SHIB and BONE tokens to soar to the moon. BONE is a gas token for Shibarium and a governance token on the ShibaSwap dex.

On July 31, Kusama published a blog post, announcing that the SHIB team intends to mint the rest of the BONE supply and renounce the BONE contract to prevent further minting of BONE.