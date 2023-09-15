Shibarium: New Exchange Lists BONE, Here’s What’s Happening to Price

Shibarium token BONE has been added by another crypto trading venue

One of Shibarium social media admins, @RagnarShiba, has shared news about BONE, the key token for conducting operations on Shibarium - it has been listed by yet another crypto exchange.

This time, it was Indonesian platform Reku.

Ten days ago, BONE support was also added by Australia-based exchange GroveX, expanding the token’s utility and adoption. That was followed by the listing of another Shibarium token, LEASH.

Now, all the Shibarium trifecta – SHIB, BONE and LEASH – are trading on GroveX.

Still, despite the above-mentioned listing in Indonesia, the price of BONE remains in the red, trading at $0.8173 after a 1.45% decline in the past 24 hours. In a recent X post, an official of the SHIB team, Lucie, shared her view – she believes that BONE price will start growing properly “once Shibarium is established”.

Overall, Lucie wrote that SHIB is strategically positioning itself for the upcoming bull run. There is more good news about BONE, however, - the number of staked BONE tokens has exceeded a whopping 27,116,616.4317, as covered by U.Today earlier.