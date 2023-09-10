Shiba Inu's Shibarium Eyes Whopping Increase in Transactions Amid Scam Attack

Sun, 09/10/2023 - 11:18
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shibarium transactions up 100% in three days despite attacks on Shiba Inu blockchain
Cover image via www.freepik.com
In a whirlwind of activity, Shibarium, the blockchain associated with the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, has experienced an extraordinary surge in transaction volume over the past two days. Data from Shibariumscan reveals that the number of transactions has more than doubled since the previous Thursday, skyrocketing from a high of 88,630 to a staggering 177,050 transactions in the last 24 hours alone. This surge pushed the total number of transactions through the blockchain during this period to a remarkable 420,000.

""
Source: Shibariumscan

The sudden uptick in transactions has propelled Shibarium's cumulative transaction count since its full launch at the end of August to a whopping 1.74 million, marking a significant milestone for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

However, amid this remarkable growth, a concerning issue has emerged within the Shiba Inu community. Shibarium has found itself under attack by scammers allegedly associated with the Pawswap project. The situation was disclosed by the project's leading administrator known in the SHIB community as DaVinci. These scammers have been deceitfully posing as the legitimate PawZone (PAW) project, which is an established entity, with the intent to defraud unsuspecting blockchain users.

This unexpected turn of events has raised concerns and prompted increased vigilance within the Shiba Inu community as it grapples with both the exhilarating surge in Shibarium transactions and the unsettling presence of scammers. Shibarium's rapid rise and the community's resilience in the face of adversity have undeniably become a focal point of interest within SHIB enthusiasts.

#Shiba Inu #Shibarium #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

