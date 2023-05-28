Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees Jaw-Dropping Activity Spike as 2,538 Addresses Created in Day

Shiba Inu (SHIB) sees startling increase in activity as 2,538 addresses generated in day

Crypto analyst Ali has pointed to a jaw-dropping increase in Shiba Inu network activity. He observes a massive number of SHIB addresses created in just a day.

Per a Glassnode chart he posted, 2,538 new SHIB addresses were created on May 26 alone. He remarks that this represents the highest increase in the last three months.

#ShibaInu network activity is soaring! Notice that 2,538 new $SHIB addresses were created on May 26 alone, marking the highest increase in 3 months. pic.twitter.com/VZDAz7hP1V — Ali (@ali_charts) May 27, 2023

According to WhaleStats, the current Shiba Inu holder count is 1,307,734. Shiba Inu continues to gain attention from the general crypto community as it continues to relinquish meme coin status.

Shiba Inu's price has maintained a steady range between $0.000008 and $0.000015 for months, allowing many to accumulate more tokens.

At the time of writing, SHIB was up 3.11% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000087.

Meanwhile, SHIB burning continues at a steady pace. In the past 24 hours, a total of 20,533,441 SHIB tokens have been burned in six transactions. In the last seven days, a total of 2,734,359,742 SHIB tokens were burned in 130 transactions.

Shiba Inu's BONE shows surprising jump of 13%

Shiba Inu's governance token, BONE, which also serves as Shibarium's gas token, is demonstrating surprising 13% growth.

At the time of writing, BONE was up 11.33% in the last 24 hours to $0.877. The BONE price might have reacted to its growing utility on Shibarium beta.

As reported, Shibarium beta "Puppynet" attained the critical milestone of 1 million blocks. Shibarium's testnet has generated 1,028,926 total blocks, according to PuppyScan.

Since its launch on March 11, the Shibarium testnet has handled 13,307,971 transactions altogether. The number of interacting wallet addresses has crossed 16 million at 16,051,149.