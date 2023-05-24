Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Give Away Wallets Ahead of Preorder Date

Wed, 05/24/2023 - 10:58
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu (SHIB) reveals exciting news
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has unveiled some exciting news for its community. In collaboration with Tangem, a Swiss-based blockchain firm currently developing the Shiba Inu cold wallet, SHIB announces a giveaway of 10 wallets to eligible winners.

Tangem and SHIB will be hosting an AMA with the involvement of SHIB community members Lucie, Mazrael and the Tangem team.

The AMA will feature a presentation on the Tangem and SHIB hardware wallets. Tangem adds that it will release the campaign roadmap as well as answer users' questions.

The AMA would also feature a special deal announcement on the preorder. Winners of the wallet giveaway will also be announced at the AMA, which will be held on Monday, May 29, at 4:00 p.m. CET.

Shiba Inu Makes Official Announcement on SHIB Wallet Preorder Date

As reported, the official Shiba Inu Twitter account provided an update on the much-awaited Shib-themed cold wallet in the past week, making it known that preorders will kick off on May 29.

The SHIB-themed cold wallets represent card-shaped vaults that will be used to safeguard crypto assets, including Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens (SHIB, BONE and LEASH).

Shiba Inu utility news, Shibarium

According to a recent announcement, Brave Wallet, a multichain cryptocurrency wallet, has integrated the BitPay protocol.

This integration allows Brave users to spend Shiba Inu and other cryptocurrencies supported by BitPay as a payment method at 250 retailers.

As shared by SHIB community member SHIB BPP, "Shibarium is expected to arrive anytime between now and the end of August, according to the leader of external communication in SHIB."

Shiba Ecosystem official Lucie shared screenshots from the recently held Discord AMA with CertiK, where Shibarium developer "Shibarium1" said the development teams are speeding up the release time and things are going well in the testing phase.

