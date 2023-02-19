Shiba Inu's BONE Rallies 8% as SHIB Dev Hints Positive News: Details

Sun, 02/19/2023 - 09:31
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Shibarium's central token, BoneShibaSwap (BONE), spikes 8%
Shiba Inu's BONE Rallies 8% as SHIB Dev Hints Positive News: Details
Shibarium's central token, BoneShibaSwap (BONE), made a jump of about 8% after Shiba Inu lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, hinted that the beta launch of the Layer 2 solution might be closer.

The Shiba Inu lead developer was responding to a user named "ShibArmy Canada," who cited information from a YouTuber that the Shibarium beta could launch next week as SHIB developer Kaal was back in action.

The user who questioned the veracity of the sources received a gentle slap on the wrist from the SHIB lead developer, who stated, "Wen he is right you owe him an apology."

BONE began a rebound the next day after falling to a low of $1.38 on Feb. 17. The rise was sustained until Feb. 19, pushing BONE to intraday highs of $1.659 before slightly easing.

At the time of writing, BONE was up 7.62% in the last 24 hours at $1.62.

BONE users hit new milestone

According to Etherscan data, the current number of BONE holders is 74,149; this is an increase of thousands from what was seen at the start of the year. BONE is the native token chosen to pay for gas transactions and reward validators and delegators within the Shibarium protocol.

As earlier reported, the Shiba Inu lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, said that Shibarium beta was ready and that he was waiting for Kaal to finish mourning his father before it was released. Now, following the comments made by Kusama, the beta launch is eagerly anticipated as a step further in Shibarium's phased release.

Also, the joy of the Shibarium Layer 2 is that all transactions on the network will have an implicit burn amount for the SHIB token.

