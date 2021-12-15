Shiba Inu to Start Trading on Europe's Biggest Crypto Exchange Next Year

Bitstamp, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Europe, has provided an update on the Shiba Inu (SHIB) listing in a recent tweet, confirming that it hasn’t changed its plans regarding the meme token.

— Bitstamp (@Bitstamp) December 15, 2021

The best-performing cryptocurrency of this year will start trading on the exchange in 2022.



As reported by U.Today, Bitstamp announced the listing a week ago to much fanfare.



Shiba Inu was supposed to begin trading on the exchange on Dec. 9, but the launch has been delayed due to technical difficulties. It is not clear how long it will take for Bitstamp to resolve these issues, but the community now has a confirmation that SHIB won't launch on Bitstamp this December.



The Luxembourg-headquartered exchange has also enabled trading for perpetual protocol (PERP), gala (GALA) and dydx (DYDX) in limit-only mode.



European users already have plenty of other Shiba Inu trading options, with major U.S. exchanges of the likes of Kraken, Gemini and Coinbase Pro recently launching euro-based pairs for the hottest meme token.



Shiba Inu is also becoming more popular with local exchanges. Bit2Me, the number one crypto trading platform in Spain, made an announcement about listing the Ethereum-based token on Tuesday.



The token is also available on Dutch cryptocurrency exchange Bitvavo and Austrian crypto trading platform Bitpanda Pro.

Struggling to a catch a bid

The price of Shiba Inu is down 10% this week, trading in line with the rest of the crypto market.



SHIB is down 62.06% from the all-time peak.



Rival Dogecoin managed to buck the bearish trend on Tuesday thanks to Elon Musk’s announcement about Tesla trialing Dogecoin payments for merchandise.