Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wakes up Suddenly: What's Happening?


Arman Shirinyan
Shiba Inu whales waking up after holidays with massive 4.2 trillion transaction
Tue, 2/01/2024 - 12:34
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Wakes up Suddenly: What's Happening?
The Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is on the move once again. A substantial transaction has been noted, indicating that whales are potentially repositioning their holdings.

The provided chart shows SHIB trading in a relatively tight range after a period of higher volatility. The token has established local support around the $0.00000850 level, where buying pressure has historically been present. Conversely, resistance can be observed near the $0.00001050 mark, a price point where selling pressure previously emerged, potentially capping upward movements.


SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

The recent transaction in question, visible on a blockchain explorer, reveals the transfer of a staggering 4.2 trillion SHIB, equivalent to $44.439 million at the time of the transaction. The movement of such a significant number of tokens is noteworthy and may have implications for the market. The transaction incurred a gas fee of approximately $1.64, a relatively small cost for the transfer of such large value, underscoring the efficiency of blockchain transactions.

What is particularly interesting about this transaction is that it has not been identified as tied to any exchange or other known platform's wallet. This raises questions about the intent behind the transfer: is it a whale repositioning their portfolio, a transfer to a new wallet for security reasons, or perhaps even preparation for a significant sale or purchase?

The uncertainty of the transaction's purpose might raise some concerns among SHIB holders, but there is not much to worry about considering the proper liquidity of SHIB pairs on both centralized and decentralized exchanges. 

It might be wise to keep a close watch on SHIB's price action and on-chain activity in the days to come. Should more transactions of this magnitude occur, it could suggest an awakening of activity among SHIB whales, potentially leading to a substantial impact on the token's market dynamics.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

