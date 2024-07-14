Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Eyes Epic 40% Overnight Growth in Major Whale Metric

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) exploding with shocking 40% surge in whale transactions overnight
    Sun, 14/07/2024 - 14:47
    Shiba Inu Eyes Epic 40% Overnight Growth in Major Whale Metric
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is on fire! At least it seems that way since there has been a lot of activity on the blockchain lately and there is a lot of money swirling around the token. For instance, according to IntoTheBlock, there has been a spike in SHIB transactions of over $100,000.

    Advertisement

    Whale activity has really picked up — we are talking about almost $30.64 million moved by SHIB whales in the last day, a 40% increase! This excitement drove the day's trading volume to a crazy high of 1.79 trillion SHIB.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Reveal Rare Pattern First Time in 2024: Details
    Sun, 07/14/2024 - 11:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Reveal Rare Pattern First Time in 2024: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    XRP Saw 2.5 Million Surge, Price Skyrockets to $0.52
    Michael Saylor Makes Epic Bitcoin Statement as BTC Price Hits $60,000
    German Government Suddenly Sees 9,000% Increase in Bitcoin Holdings. There’s a Catch
    JP Morgan CEO Has Warning for Markets, Will Bitcoin Concur?

    Not surprisingly, the SHIB price is also feeling the heat: It jumped 3.7% to hit a high after falling last week. All this suggests that big investors are once again tuning in to SHIB. Since the big players are actively trading, this could definitely affect the market and how stable the price remains.

    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    The trading volume of the popular cryptocurrency also supports this observation. According to CoinMarketCap, SHIB turnover in the spot markets has increased by more than 20% in the past 24 hours to over a quarter of a billion dollars.

    SHIB still boomin'

    The Shiba Inu community is keeping an eye on this, as whale movements can hint at what the price may be doing next. This flurry of deals could be a sign that market conditions are changing, and perhaps even lead to long-term growth for SHIB.

    Article image
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Related
    5.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Sun, 07/14/2024 - 10:35
    5.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    As SHIB continues to attract big money, everyone will be watching to see if trading volume and price continue to rise. This surge in whale activity may be the first sign of a larger trend showing that people are becoming more interested and confident in the potential of Shiba Inu.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 14
    Jul 14, 2024 - 14:40
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 14
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Bitcoin Whales Unleash Crazy $4.26 Billion Shopping Spree
    Jul 14, 2024 - 14:40
    Bitcoin Whales Unleash Crazy $4.26 Billion Shopping Spree
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image XRP Saw 2.5 Million Surge, Price Skyrockets to $0.52
    Jul 14, 2024 - 14:40
    XRP Saw 2.5 Million Surge, Price Skyrockets to $0.52
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    What is Cardano? The Ultimate Guide to Cardano Staking
    Shape the Future of Web3: Attend Malaysia Blockchain Night 2024
    CropBytes Ships Web3 PVP Battle Strategy Game in Just 7 Months
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Eyes Epic 40% Overnight Growth in Major Whale Metric
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for July 14
    Bitcoin Whales Unleash Crazy $4.26 Billion Shopping Spree
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD