    Original U.Today article

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might Skyrocket if This Happens, Dogecoin (DOGE) Lost 15% but It's Ok, Bitcoin (BTC) $70,000 Comeback After This?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Volatility might explode substantially on market in next few days
    Mon, 4/11/2024 - 0:01
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Following a notable uptick in September, Shiba Inu has been in recovery mode for the past few weeks. Important moving averages on the chart have converged, which has put SHIB on traders' radars as they watch for an impending volatility spike. In the past, moving averages have frequently indicated an approaching spike in price volatility when they begin to converge. Looking at the current chart, we can see that SHIB's moving averages, especially the 50-100 and 200-day EMA's, are getting closer together to form a technical setup that typically comes before a breakout.

    When the market builds up enough momentum to push past predetermined resistance levels or decline toward support, such a pattern frequently serves as a prelude to a significant price movement. There could be a significant price increase for SHIB if this convergence is successful in producing an upward breakout. Crucial resistance levels are located around $0.000018 and $0.000019.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A bullish rally might be fueled if these levels are broken, which would encourage more buying pressure. In contrast, if the volatility spike causes SHIB to decline, the asset must remain above the most recent trendline support, which is located at $0.0000168, in order to preserve the bullish structure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is presently in a neutral zone, which adds to the optimism by indicating that SHIB has potential for upward momentum without hitting overbought territory right away.

    Dogecoin uptrend ended

    There's no reason to panic even though Dogecoin recently dropped 15% from its recent highs. In addition to being anticipated, this correction may be advantageous for the asset's overall trajectory. Such price retracements are typical during robust uptrends, enabling an asset to establish a stronger basis for future gains.

    As can be seen from the current chart, Dogecoin has seen a significant upswing in recent weeks, breaking through multiple resistance levels with considerable force. A price pullback is required for a more sustainable growth pattern because this type of abrupt ascent frequently results in overbought conditions. A classic technical setup in which an asset can reset before resuming its trend seems to be in line with the current retracement. A contributing factor to the positive perception of this correction is the existence of support surrounding the 50-day and 100-day EMAs.

    These moving averages may provide Dogecoin with a solid foundation from which to recover as they are currently convergent close to important price levels. According to technical analysis, these support levels can serve as launching pads, enhancing the asset's ability to sustain its upward trend.

    As for market sentiment, Dogecoin continues to have a strong following, which will probably lead to fresh buying pressure once this correction levels off. Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has shifted away from overbought levels, suggesting that DOGE can now rise without encountering selling pressure right away.

    BTC can still recover

    Bitcoin has recently experienced a decline after momentarily reaching the $70,000 mark, but everyone is watching for a possible resurgence point near its 26-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). At the moment, Bitcoin is circling around this crucial level, a move from here could decide whether the asset tries to recover $70,000 again.

    In uptrends, the 26 EMA, which is represented by the green line on the chart, frequently serves as a dynamic support level drawing buying interest during corrections. Bitcoin bounced back when it fell to this level in the past, and if the same support materializes now there may be a significant short-term rally. It's important to understand that even though the 26 EMA provides a technical configuration that might lead to a reversal, this situation is not a surefire way to recover.

    Given the possibility of additional declines in the event that the EMA support fails, the recent downward momentum in Bitcoin calls for caution. Then BTC might retest lower supports such as the 50 or even 100 EMAs. However, Bitcoin may rapidly regain momentum and make another move toward the $70,000 mark if buyers get in at the 26 EMA. This level has turned into a psychological barrier, and a strong close above it might rekindle optimism and push Bitcoin to test its prior all-time highs.

    To summarize, the way that Bitcoin reacts to the 26 EMA could determine its short-term course. Even though a recovery could be sparked by this level, investors should be ready for either scenario.

    #Shiba Inu #Dogecoin #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

