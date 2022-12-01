Shiba Inu (SHIB) Listed by Bitcastle Crypto Exchange

Prominent meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been listed on yet another cryptocurrency exchange

Popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been listed on the cryptocurrency exchange Bitcastle.

To celebrate the listing, the trading platform announced a special campaign for users. The exchange says that its customers can get 1,000 SHIB tokens per day by simply logging in. On the 5th and 10th days, users will be able to receive 5,000 SHIB and 10,000 SHIB, respectively. In total, one can earn up to 23,000 SHIB tokens ($0.21 at press time).

The login bonuses are limited to ten days since the listing. Users with multiple accounts will not be able to qualify for the campaign.

Ads Ads

Apart from SHIB, the Bitcastle exchange also supports such altcoins as Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), and XRP.

The SHIB token is down 89.28% from its record high that was achieved back in October.

As reported by U.Today , Mark Yusko, chief executive officer at Morgan Creek Capital Management, recently reiterated that canine meme coins had to crash to zero for a new bull market to start.

Because of growing adoption and its vibrant community, SHIB has managed to remain among the biggest altcoins, proving to be more than a fad.