Shiba Inu (SHIB) Listed by Bitcastle Crypto Exchange

Thu, 12/01/2022 - 09:05
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Prominent meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been listed on yet another cryptocurrency exchange
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Listed by Bitcastle Crypto Exchange
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Popular meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been listed on the cryptocurrency exchange Bitcastle. 

To celebrate the listing, the trading platform announced a special campaign for users. The exchange says that its customers can get 1,000 SHIB tokens per day by simply logging in. On the 5th and 10th days, users will be able to receive 5,000 SHIB and 10,000 SHIB, respectively. In total, one can earn up to 23,000 SHIB tokens ($0.21 at press time).  

The login bonuses are limited to ten days since the listing. Users with multiple accounts will not be able to qualify for the campaign. 

Related
Users Dislike XRP and Cardano, Says Morgan Creek’s Yusko

Apart from SHIB, the Bitcastle exchange also supports such altcoins as Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), and XRP. 

The SHIB token is down 89.28% from its record high that was achieved back in October. 

As reported by U.Today, Mark Yusko, chief executive officer at Morgan Creek Capital Management, recently reiterated that canine meme coins had to crash to zero for a new bull market to start. 

Because of growing adoption and its vibrant community, SHIB has managed to remain among the biggest altcoins, proving to be more than a fad. 

The meme cryptocurrency is currently valued at an impressive $5.4 billion, which puts it above such cryptocurrencies as Tron (TRX) and Solana (SOL).

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Strong Bullish Support for Bitcoin Expected as Fed Chair Makes Encouraging Announcement
12/01/2022 - 11:36
Strong Bullish Support for Bitcoin Expected as Fed Chair Makes Encouraging Announcement
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image MATIC's Unusual Price Spike Puts It at Top of Crypto Market
12/01/2022 - 10:42
MATIC's Unusual Price Spike Puts It at Top of Crypto Market
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple: US Lawyer Thinks "One Big Ruling" Might Come Soon in Lawsuit
12/01/2022 - 10:08
Ripple: US Lawyer Thinks "One Big Ruling" Might Come Soon in Lawsuit
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide