    1.9 Billion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: SHIB Whales Making Comeback

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu making somewhat of comeback
    Sun, 8/09/2024 - 9:53
    1.9 Billion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: SHIB Whales Making Comeback
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In just one day, 1.9 trillion Shiba Inu were transacted: SHIB whales might finally be returning. With almost 1.9 trillion SHIB transferred in the last 24 hours, big whale transactions involving Shiba Inu have experienced a surge.

    Advertisement

    It is possible that it indicates a change in the market's perception of SHIB as major holders are becoming more interested in the token. According to the data provided, there have been 98 large transactions in the last day with a seven-day high of 100 transactions on Sept. 4, 2024.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Whale activity has increased significantly, which might suggest that the token is once again gaining traction. Large transactions by whales have historically been known to both indicate possible price movements and increase volatility. It is also noteworthy that there are a lot of transactions.

    HOT Stories
    Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Sells $89 Million in Bitcoin, Community Stunned
    Michael Saylor Reacts to BTC Price Drop With Urgent Warning
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 87% in Trading Volume
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes Important Bitcoin Correction Statement

    Related
    Elon Musk New DOGE Post Excites Dogecoin Community
    Sat, 09/07/2024 - 16:45
    Elon Musk New DOGE Post Excites Dogecoin Community
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Within a day, 1.95 trillion SHIB was moved, and on Sept. 4, the seven-day high reached 2.65 trillion SHIB. This degree of movement indicates that following a period of relative quiet, SHIB's on-chain activity is beginning to pick up steam.

    Such behavior may be a sign of accumulation or of getting ready for impending liquidity events. SHIB continues to trade below the 50, 100 and 200 EMAs, important moving averages indicating a recent downward trend, according to the price chart. SHIB may be about to undergo a reversal though, given the rise in big transactions and on-chain volume.

    A possible bounce may be further supported by the fact that SHIB is in the oversold zone as indicated by the relative strength index (RSI), which is currently circling 43. In summary, the increase in significant transactions indicates that SHIB whales are beginning to act once more. Increased price volatility and possible upward momentum could result from this trend if it persists. The best bet here would be to monitor the activity on whales' wallets and act from there.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 8, 2024 - 9:34
    Ethereum's Buterin Entertains Community With Hilarious Horse Meme
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Sep 7, 2024 - 20:00
    Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Sells $89 Million in Bitcoin, Community Stunned
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zeebu, Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Singapore Set to Showcase Largest Booth Ever
    RCO Finance's (RCOF) Popularity Soars, Nears New Milestones in its Presale on Ethereum (ETH)
    Digital Transformation Week Europe 2024 – Just 4 Weeks to Go Until the Leading Tech Event in Amsterdam
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    1.9 Billion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours: SHIB Whales Making Comeback
    Ethereum's Buterin Entertains Community With Hilarious Horse Meme
    Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Sells $89 Million in Bitcoin, Community Stunned
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD