SHIB Prediction for September 8

The end of the week is bullish for the crypto market, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has gone up by 1.06% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is trying to break the local resistance of $0.00001301. If buyers manage to do that, the upward move to $0.00001340 is likely to continue.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the meme coin is going up after a bounce back from the support of $0.00001244. However, if buyers want to maintain the growth, they need to restore the rate to the area of $0.000014.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is less positive. The rate of SHIB remains near the support of $0.00001266.

If a breakout happens, the decline may lead to a test of the $0.000011-$0.000012 range by the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.000013 at press time.