    SHIB Prediction for September 8

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does price of SHIB have enough energy to rise upcoming week?
    Sun, 8/09/2024 - 18:00
    SHIB Prediction for September 8
    The end of the week is bullish for the crypto market, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has gone up by 1.06% over the past 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is trying to break the local resistance of $0.00001301. If buyers manage to do that, the upward move to $0.00001340 is likely to continue.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the meme coin is going up after a bounce back from the support of $0.00001244. However, if buyers want to maintain the growth, they need to restore the rate to the area of $0.000014.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is less positive. The rate of SHIB remains near the support of $0.00001266.

    If a breakout happens, the decline may lead to a test of the $0.000011-$0.000012 range by the end of the month.

    SHIB is trading at $0.000013 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

