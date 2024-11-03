Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Drama Takes Unexpected Turn

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The price of Shiba Inu (SHIB), the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, has recently come under a lot of selling pressure, dropping over 6.1% in the past 24 hours. Right now, SHIB is trading at $0.0000164, which is close to the low it hit in late October.

Advertisement

This is a big deal because its breaking below its 50-day moving average on the daily price chart and dropping below this band, which is a key indicator for traders looking to gauge short-term trends, has caught the attention of investors. This level had not been breached since June, so this is the first dip below it in five months.

The last time SHIB fell below the 50-day moving average, it led to a sharp decline in the asset's performance. In that case, the Shiba Inu token fell by almost 50% over the course of 100 days. With SHIB approaching another significant technical event — the golden cross — it is natural to wonder what the future holds for the token.

Advertisement

In technical analysis, a golden cross happens when a short-term moving average crosses over a long-term moving average, which can signal potential upward momentum.

However, with SHIB struggling to stay above its key short-term levels, this anticipated cross may face new challenges. If it breaks through a critical level during the formation of the golden cross pattern, it could change what we expect for the direction of the symbol.

This could delay or make it more complicated for there to be bullish momentum from this formation.