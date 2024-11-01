Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Denied: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu had opportunity for growth, but market correction pushed it away
    Fri, 1/11/2024 - 8:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Denied: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Taking advantage of Bitcoin's recent surge above $70,000, Shiba Inu has recently displayed some serious signs of strength. The cryptocurrency market was filled with optimism as a result of Bitcoin going above $70,000, pushing assets like SHIB forward and producing technical signals that suggested potential for future growth. 

    Advertisement

    For SHIB, a bullish indicator known as a golden cross — a cross between the 50 and 200 EMAs — was imminent, usually indicating a possible upward trend. Unfortunately, though, Bitcoin's inability to hold steady above $70,000 has affected SHIB and other altcoins in spite of these encouraging indications. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Because Bitcoin has been unable to maintain this crucial level, momentum has stalled, causing SHIB's upward trend to pause. Because of this setback, SHIB has not been able to confirm a golden cross, which would have made the case for a long-term rally stronger. The market as a whole is having trouble determining its course without Bitcoin's sustained support at these higher levels, which puts SHIB in a precarious position. 

    HOT Stories
    SEC v. Ripple: Major Date Announced by Court
    Solana (SOL) To Reach $200 in November if This Continues, Key Reason Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) is Not in Bull Market, Bitcoin (BTC) All-Time High Is Almost In, But What's Next?
    Tether Reports Q3 Net Profit of $2.5 Billion
    XRP Skyrockets 125,127% in 24 Hours in Abnormal Liquidation Imbalance

    A few crucial elements must coincide for SHIB to make a significant advancement soon. Bitcoin must first regain stability above $70,000, ideally reaching new highs to bolster market confidence in general. Rekindled buying interest in SHIB could result from this, possibly creating a golden cross that would spark a more robust rally. Regarding price levels to keep an eye on, SHIB's support at $0.00001700 is essential to preserving its present position. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    SEC v. Ripple: Major Date Announced by Court
    Fri, 11/01/2024 - 05:54
    SEC v. Ripple: Major Date Announced by Court
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    A more pessimistic trend may be indicated if SHIB breaks below this support. On the other hand, SHIB would support the bullish argument and have the potential to rise even higher if it gained traction and broke through the next resistance level, which is located around $0.00002000. 

    SHIB is still at a tipping point for the time being. A verified golden cross and additional price increases are dependent on Bitcoin's stability and general market sentiment, even though recent movements have moved it closer to bullish territory. In the absence of these, SHIB's trajectory might remain unclear and might even undergo another correction before making any significant progress.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 1, 2024 - 5:54
    SEC v. Ripple: Major Date Announced by Court
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Nov 1, 2024 - 0:01
    Solana (SOL) To Reach $200 in November if This Continues, Key Reason Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) is Not in Bull Market, Bitcoin (BTC) All-Time High Is Almost In, But What's Next?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Flipster Partners with BNB Chain for Fee-Free Withdrawals
    Mc Pitbull (MCPB) Launches Black Friday Bonuses During Cryptocurrency Presale
    Serotonin Continues Global Expansion with the Opening of Serotonin Hong Kong
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Denied: Details
    SEC v. Ripple: Major Date Announced by Court
    Solana (SOL) To Reach $200 in November if This Continues, Key Reason Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) is Not in Bull Market, Bitcoin (BTC) All-Time High Is Almost In, But What's Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD