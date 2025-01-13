Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dips Toes in Bear Market

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Due to its inability to sustain important support levels, Shiba Inu is on the verge of entering a bearish phase. SHIB is currently trading at $0.00002025, below its 200 EMA, which has historically served as a strong support level. The asset might be about to enter a downward trend, according to this breach. SHIB's inability to maintain its position above the 26 and 50 EMAs in the most recent price action indicates growing bearish pressure.

The final noteworthy support prior to the start of a possible bear market was the 200 EMA at $0.00002281. The next key support zone to keep an eye on is $0.00001811; if this level is not recovered in the near future, there may be extended downside action. The resistance levels for SHIB are $0.00002275 and $0.00002500. The asset would have to rise above these levels and create a steady trading range above the 50 EMA in order to regain bullish momentum.

Nevertheless, the present momentum indicates that there might be major obstacles in the way of the upward trajectory. Though the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 37.95 indicates oversold conditions, overall the absence of buying interest indicates that a reversal may not occur right away. Additionally, volume has been dropping, which lends credence to the idea that demand is waning.

Since it frequently signals the beginning of a bearish cycle, the 200 EMA breach is a crucial development for SHIB. Investors should keep a careful eye on the asset to see if it can recover from this level or if it will keep declining toward the support at $0.00001811. As things stand right now, SHIB sentiment is still pessimistic, and unless a powerful catalyst materializes to change market dynamics, there is a good chance that the market will continue to decline.