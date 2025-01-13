Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dips Toes in Bear Market

    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu might start losing it
    Mon, 13/01/2025 - 14:35
    Due to its inability to sustain important support levels, Shiba Inu is on the verge of entering a bearish phase. SHIB is currently trading at $0.00002025, below its 200 EMA, which has historically served as a strong support level. The asset might be about to enter a downward trend, according to this breach. SHIB's inability to maintain its position above the 26 and 50 EMAs in the most recent price action indicates growing bearish pressure.

    The final noteworthy support prior to the start of a possible bear market was the 200 EMA at $0.00002281. The next key support zone to keep an eye on is $0.00001811; if this level is not recovered in the near future, there may be extended downside action. The resistance levels for SHIB are $0.00002275 and $0.00002500. The asset would have to rise above these levels and create a steady trading range above the 50 EMA in order to regain bullish momentum. 

    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Nevertheless, the present momentum indicates that there might be major obstacles in the way of the upward trajectory. Though the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 37.95 indicates oversold conditions, overall the absence of buying interest indicates that a reversal may not occur right away. Additionally, volume has been dropping, which lends credence to the idea that demand is waning

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy Announces Bitcoin Purchase as BTC Price Plunges
    Satoshi's First Move: 16 Years of Bitcoin's Legacy
    Key Bitcoin Driver Linked to Current Price Correction Revealed by Max Keiser
    3 Bitcoin Price Scenarios That Could Shape 2025 Unveiled by Peter Brandt

    Since it frequently signals the beginning of a bearish cycle, the 200 EMA breach is a crucial development for SHIB. Investors should keep a careful eye on the asset to see if it can recover from this level or if it will keep declining toward the support at $0.00001811. As things stand right now, SHIB sentiment is still pessimistic, and unless a powerful catalyst materializes to change market dynamics, there is a good chance that the market will continue to decline.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

