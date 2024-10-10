Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Close to Seven-Day High in 4.1 Trillion Surge

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu might be on recovery streak as whale transactions are getting closer to seven-day highs
    Thu, 10/10/2024 - 11:10
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Significant activity has been displayed by Shiba Inu, as evidenced by a spike in large transaction volume of 4.1 trillion SHIB over the last day, almost reaching its seven-day peak. The increase in significant transactions is frequently a sign of increased interest from larger holders, or whales, who may have a significant impact on future price movement

    Substantial changes in on-chain volume typically draw notice because they may indicate that market participants are lining up ahead of future moves, whether they be bullish or bearish. Based on the available information, the price of SHIB has been exhibiting a symmetrical triangle pattern, a technical configuration that typically results in a breakout in either direction when volatility decreases. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This is consistent with the pattern's usual behavior, which seems to be that as an asset gets closer to the triangle's tip, trading volume tends to decrease. This could portend an imminent breakout due to an increase in price volatility. The symmetrical triangle does not intrinsically favor one direction, even though the rise in large transactions may be seen as a bullish indication. 

    A positive breakout might push SHIB above significant resistance levels like the $0.000018 mark, indicating a more robust bullish trend. A downside breakthough might force the price back to test the $0.000016 level or even lower. It is still crucial to keep a close eye on the technical pattern and the on-chain data, given the general sentiment of the market and SHIB's relationship to Bitcoin and other significant assets. 

    Large holders' continued accumulation might serve as fuel for a longer-term price rebound. On the other hand, SHIB might find it difficult to hold its current price if momentum wanes.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

